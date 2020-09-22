« previous next »
TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved



Hung & Chee

Name: Chee Lee
Age: 38
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Financial planning and analysis

Describe what you do: I run the budgeting and forecasting process to ensure my company achieves its profit targets. 

Three words to describe you: Laid-back, trusting, and athletic.

Favorite hobbies: Tennis, playing with my kids, and binge-watching shows with my wife.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I devoured 5 pounds of pizza in 60 minutes to win a pizza-eating challenge.

What scares you most about traveling?
Food poisoning.

What excites you most about traveling?
The possibility of seeing, doing, and eating things Ive never seen, done, or eaten before!

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to go anywhere in Africa because its the continent I know least about, and it would be so
different than any other place Ive been.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I want to laugh a lot with my wife.

Name: Hung Nguyen
Age: 39
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Professional development coach

Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

Three words to describe you: Sharp, resilient, and compassionate.

Favorite hobbies: Cuddling with my dog, trying new foods, and practicing mindfulness.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I am so proud of and inspired by the kind, curious and strong daughters that Ive raised.

What scares you most about traveling?
Suffering a tragic accident and dying without seeing my family again.

What excites you most about traveling?
Experiencing new foods, learning about different cultures, and being humbled by peoples clever
and resourceful ideas.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to go to Indonesia. I was born in a refugee camp in Galang, Indonesia, which has since
been turned into a memorial site. Ive never been back since leaving as a newborn.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
My husband and I never went on a honeymoon. This is the ultimate honeymoon!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
I devoured 5 pounds of pizza in 60 minutes to win a pizza-eating challenge.

Food poisoning.

The possibility of seeing, doing, and eating things Ive never seen, done, or eaten before!
Confirmed: Chee is going to be the one doing the gross eating Roadblocks. :funny:
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

This really caught my eye as Hung is the same age as my boss and also of Asian descent.
Hung turns potential into promotions whereas my boss turns potential into burnouts.


 :lol: :naughty:
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #3 on: October 01, 2020, 02:05:24 PM »
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #4 on: October 05, 2020, 11:17:46 PM »
Please WELCOME Hung to RFF!


 :welcome2:





Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Please WELCOME Hung to RFF!


 :welcome2:
Welcome to the pre-game festivities, Hung!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Quote
Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

This really caught my eye as Hung is the same age as my boss and also of Asian descent.
Hung turns potential into promotions whereas my boss turns potential into burnouts.


 :lol: :naughty:

This is hilarious! Thanks for the laugh! :)
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Please WELCOME Hung to RFF!


 :welcome2:

Thank you for the warm welcome! We hope you guys enjoy this season! This is a very special cast - we've had 2 years to bond over this huge secret!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Please WELCOME Hung to RFF!


 :welcome2:
Welcome to the pre-game festivities, Hung! :conf:

Really appreciate all of the positive support and encouragement!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Hope you enjoy the fun just like us!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Welcome to RFF Hung! We all hope you mold into the family extremely nicely!

All the very best of luck to you and Chee on the Race! We are all hoping you go far on your journey!  :conf: :cheer:
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
I have a quick question for Hung. Did you and Chee get a Leg 1 prize?
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Okay we need to discuss that first insider video. One backpack, a shared toothbrush, no deodorant and a single razor blade?? :lol3: I think that's the most insane packing we've ever seen lol.

Funny how James too wished he'd thought of the single backpack idea, shows these two did their research before they left. Clearly a strong contender and a well deserved win for the first leg, congrats!  :)x
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Hung, my sister is happy that you're representing 5'0 women (she's the same height as yours). What a force!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
I take more than that when I go to the grocery store lol! What great packing!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
They are hands down my favourite team! Really hope they can pull off a win!!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Welcome to RFF Hung! We all hope you mold into the family extremely nicely!

All the very best of luck to you and Chee on the Race! We are all hoping you go far on your journey!  :conf: :cheer:

Thank you!! Hope we make you proud!!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
:hiya, :bigwelcome: to the R.F.F.! Hope you enjoy the fun just like us!

Thanks for the warm welcome! Thanks for coming along this awesome adventure with us!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Meet Hung & Chee VIDEO

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFz4gQcD_da/]https://www.instagram.com/p/CFz4gQcD_da/]https://www.instagram.com/p/CFz4gQcD_da/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18106597561197547/

This is a super cool site! I'm definitely a newbie here, but very impressed with all the content!  :conf:

How is the feeling of reading all the 'following' of us during the filming  :funny:

I am SUPER impressed with this underground network of dedicated spies!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
I have a quick question for Hung. Did you and Chee get a Leg 1 prize?

Nope, unfortunately, we did not get a Prize for Leg 1. Funny that you ask b/c there was a team who tried to accuse of lying/hiding an 'advantage' like a Fast Forward or something... I am not sure if they really believed this or if they just wanted folks to hate us. This conspiracy theory didn't catch on or go anywhere... :)
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Okay we need to discuss that first insider video. One backpack, a shared toothbrush, no deodorant and a single razor blade?? :lol3: I think that's the most insane packing we've ever seen lol.

Funny how James too wished he'd thought of the single backpack idea, shows these two did their research before they left. Clearly a strong contender and a well deserved win for the first leg, congrats!  :)x

Glad our antics could make you laugh! We aim to please! :) I travel a lot for work and always pack light b/c it's just easier that way. (Never THAT light... but I'm great with all sorts of packing hacks!) I also pack/travel with 3 kids, so if we didn't pack light.. we would never be able to do much!

Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Hung, my sister is happy that you're representing 5'0 women (she's the same height as yours). What a force!

Rock on!!! Short women are usually the most fierce! Just lil packs of C4 explosives!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Hung, my sister is happy that you're representing 5'0 women (she's the same height as yours). What a force!

Fun fact: The shortest person (me) is actually 18 inches shorter than the tallest racer who is 6'6''!!!
