TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)

TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)






Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved



Hung & Chee

Name: Chee Lee
Age: 38
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Financial planning and analysis

Describe what you do: I run the budgeting and forecasting process to ensure my company achieves its profit targets. 

Three words to describe you: Laid-back, trusting, and athletic.

Favorite hobbies: Tennis, playing with my kids, and binge-watching shows with my wife.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I devoured 5 pounds of pizza in 60 minutes to win a pizza-eating challenge.

What scares you most about traveling?
Food poisoning.

What excites you most about traveling?
The possibility of seeing, doing, and eating things Ive never seen, done, or eaten before!

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to go anywhere in Africa because its the continent I know least about, and it would be so
different than any other place Ive been.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I want to laugh a lot with my wife.

Name: Hung Nguyen
Age: 39
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Professional development coach

Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

Three words to describe you: Sharp, resilient, and compassionate.

Favorite hobbies: Cuddling with my dog, trying new foods, and practicing mindfulness.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I am so proud of and inspired by the kind, curious and strong daughters that Ive raised.

What scares you most about traveling?
Suffering a tragic accident and dying without seeing my family again.

What excites you most about traveling?
Experiencing new foods, learning about different cultures, and being humbled by peoples clever
and resourceful ideas.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to go to Indonesia. I was born in a refugee camp in Galang, Indonesia, which has since
been turned into a memorial site. Ive never been back since leaving as a newborn.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
My husband and I never went on a honeymoon. This is the ultimate honeymoon!


Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #1 on: September 24, 2020, 09:03:29 AM »
Quote
I devoured 5 pounds of pizza in 60 minutes to win a pizza-eating challenge.

Food poisoning.

The possibility of seeing, doing, and eating things Ive never seen, done, or eaten before!
Confirmed: Chee is going to be the one doing the gross eating Roadblocks. :funny:
« Reply #2 on: September 26, 2020, 12:14:26 PM »
Quote
Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

This really caught my eye as Hung is the same age as my boss and also of Asian descent.
Hung turns potential into promotions whereas my boss turns potential into burnouts.


 :lol: :naughty:


Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:05:24 PM »

