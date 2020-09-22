Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Hung & Chee

Age: 38Hometown: HoustonCurrent occupation: Financial planning and analysisI run the budgeting and forecasting process to ensure my company achieves its profit targets.Laid-back, trusting, and athletic.Tennis, playing with my kids, and binge-watching shows with my wife.I devoured 5 pounds of pizza in 60 minutes to win a pizza-eating challenge.Food poisoning.The possibility of seeing, doing, and eating things Ive never seen, done, or eaten before!Id like to go anywhere in Africa because its the continent I know least about, and it would be sodifferent than any other place Ive been.I want to laugh a lot with my wife.Age: 39Hometown: HoustonCurrent occupation: Professional development coachI turn potential into promotions.Sharp, resilient, and compassionate.Cuddling with my dog, trying new foods, and practicing mindfulness.I am so proud of and inspired by the kind, curious and strong daughters that Ive raised.Suffering a tragic accident and dying without seeing my family again.Experiencing new foods, learning about different cultures, and being humbled by peoples cleverand resourceful ideas.Id like to go to Indonesia. I was born in a refugee camp in Galang, Indonesia, which has sincebeen turned into a memorial site. Ive never been back since leaving as a newborn.My husband and I never went on a honeymoon. This is the ultimate honeymoon!