« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)  (Read 834 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24242
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« on: September 22, 2020, 11:15:31 AM »






Photo credits to Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved



Hung & Chee

Name: Chee Lee
Age: 38
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Financial planning and analysis

Describe what you do: I run the budgeting and forecasting process to ensure my company achieves its profit targets. 

Three words to describe you: Laid-back, trusting, and athletic.

Favorite hobbies: Tennis, playing with my kids, and binge-watching shows with my wife.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I devoured 5 pounds of pizza in 60 minutes to win a pizza-eating challenge.

What scares you most about traveling?
Food poisoning.

What excites you most about traveling?
The possibility of seeing, doing, and eating things Ive never seen, done, or eaten before!

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to go anywhere in Africa because its the continent I know least about, and it would be so
different than any other place Ive been.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I want to laugh a lot with my wife.

Name: Hung Nguyen
Age: 39
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Professional development coach

Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

Three words to describe you: Sharp, resilient, and compassionate.

Favorite hobbies: Cuddling with my dog, trying new foods, and practicing mindfulness.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I am so proud of and inspired by the kind, curious and strong daughters that Ive raised.

What scares you most about traveling?
Suffering a tragic accident and dying without seeing my family again.

What excites you most about traveling?
Experiencing new foods, learning about different cultures, and being humbled by peoples clever
and resourceful ideas.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to go to Indonesia. I was born in a refugee camp in Galang, Indonesia, which has since
been turned into a memorial site. Ive never been back since leaving as a newborn.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
My husband and I never went on a honeymoon. This is the ultimate honeymoon!
« Last Edit: September 22, 2020, 06:05:34 PM by georgiapeach »
Logged

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3102
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #1 on: September 24, 2020, 09:03:29 AM »
Quote
I devoured 5 pounds of pizza in 60 minutes to win a pizza-eating challenge.

Food poisoning.

The possibility of seeing, doing, and eating things Ive never seen, done, or eaten before!
Confirmed: Chee is going to be the one doing the gross eating Roadblocks. :funny:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Online TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1014
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #2 on: September 26, 2020, 12:14:26 PM »
Quote
Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

This really caught my eye as Hung is the same age as my boss and also of Asian descent.
Hung turns potential into promotions whereas my boss turns potential into burnouts.


 :lol: :naughty:
« Last Edit: September 26, 2020, 12:25:37 PM by TARUSAFan »
Logged

Online RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 24242
  • LET'S GO WILL & JAMES!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #3 on: October 01, 2020, 02:05:24 PM »
« Last Edit: October 02, 2020, 06:04:38 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51566
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #4 on: October 05, 2020, 11:17:46 PM »
Please WELCOME Hung to RFF!


 :welcome2:





Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3102
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #5 on: October 06, 2020, 09:10:35 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 05, 2020, 11:17:46 PM
Please WELCOME Hung to RFF!


 :welcome2:
Welcome to the pre-game festivities, Hung! :conf:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline Hung TAR32

  • RFF RACER VIP
  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #6 on: October 08, 2020, 09:42:58 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on September 26, 2020, 12:14:26 PM
Quote
Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

This really caught my eye as Hung is the same age as my boss and also of Asian descent.
Hung turns potential into promotions whereas my boss turns potential into burnouts.


 :lol: :naughty:

This is hilarious! Thanks for the laugh! :)
Logged

Offline Hung TAR32

  • RFF RACER VIP
  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #7 on: October 08, 2020, 09:45:38 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 05, 2020, 11:17:46 PM
Please WELCOME Hung to RFF!


 :welcome2:

Thank you for the warm welcome! We hope you guys enjoy this season! This is a very special cast - we've had 2 years to bond over this huge secret!
Logged

Offline Hung TAR32

  • RFF RACER VIP
  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #8 on: October 08, 2020, 09:46:47 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on October 06, 2020, 09:10:35 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 05, 2020, 11:17:46 PM
Please WELCOME Hung to RFF!


 :welcome2:
Welcome to the pre-game festivities, Hung! :conf:

Really appreciate all of the positive support and encouragement!  :clap2:
Logged

Offline Hung TAR32

  • RFF RACER VIP
  • RFF Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #9 on: October 08, 2020, 09:48:14 PM »
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9874
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #10 on: October 08, 2020, 09:58:42 PM »
:hiya, :bigwelcome: to the R.F.F.! Hope you enjoy the fun just like us!
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5495
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #11 on: October 08, 2020, 10:01:52 PM »
Welcome to RFF Hung! We all hope you mold into the family extremely nicely!

All the very best of luck to you and Chee on the Race! We are all hoping you go far on your journey!  :conf: :cheer:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #12 on: October 08, 2020, 11:03:11 PM »
Logged

Online RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3102
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:36:23 PM »
I have a quick question for Hung. Did you and Chee get a Leg 1 prize?
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016)

Offline ovalorange

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2068
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:46:20 AM »
Okay we need to discuss that first insider video. One backpack, a shared toothbrush, no deodorant and a single razor blade?? :lol3: I think that's the most insane packing we've ever seen lol.

Funny how James too wished he'd thought of the single backpack idea, shows these two did their research before they left. Clearly a strong contender and a well deserved win for the first leg, congrats!  :)x
Logged

Online TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1014
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:54:07 AM »
Hung, my sister is happy that you're representing 5'0 women (she's the same height as yours). What a force!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 