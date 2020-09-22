« previous next »
TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Hung & Chee

Name: Chee Lee
Age: 38
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Financial planning and analysis

Describe what you do: I run the budgeting and forecasting process to ensure my company achieves its profit targets. 

Three words to describe you: Laid-back, trusting, and athletic.

Favorite hobbies: Tennis, playing with my kids, and binge-watching shows with my wife.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I devoured 5 pounds of pizza in 60 minutes to win a pizza-eating challenge.

What scares you most about traveling?
Food poisoning.

What excites you most about traveling?
The possibility of seeing, doing, and eating things Ive never seen, done, or eaten before!

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to go anywhere in Africa because its the continent I know least about, and it would be so
different than any other place Ive been.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
I want to laugh a lot with my wife.

Name: Hung Nguyen
Age: 39
Hometown: Houston
Current occupation: Professional development coach

Describe what you do: I turn potential into promotions.

Three words to describe you: Sharp, resilient, and compassionate.

Favorite hobbies: Cuddling with my dog, trying new foods, and practicing mindfulness.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of?
I am so proud of and inspired by the kind, curious and strong daughters that Ive raised.

What scares you most about traveling?
Suffering a tragic accident and dying without seeing my family again.

What excites you most about traveling?
Experiencing new foods, learning about different cultures, and being humbled by peoples clever
and resourceful ideas.

What country and place would you most like to visit and why?
Id like to go to Indonesia. I was born in a refugee camp in Galang, Indonesia, which has since
been turned into a memorial site. Ive never been back since leaving as a newborn.

What do you hope to accomplish by running The Amazing Race with your partner (other
than winning one million bucks)?
My husband and I never went on a honeymoon. This is the ultimate honeymoon!
Re: TAR32: Hung Nguyen & Chee Lee (Married Parents)
Confirmed: Chee is going to be the one doing the gross eating Roadblocks. :funny:
