Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
January 12, 2021, 12:20:59 PM
Dwesmond is an indigenous Australian and LGBTQ+

After reading this article, he sounds like an amazing character https://www.kimberleyecho.com.au/news/the-kimberley-echo/journey-of-love-acceptance-ng-b881382391z
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
January 21, 2021, 03:08:19 AM
To add to the Marijana & Chelsea speculation... pay attention to the new promo talking about South Australia.

A female racer mentions: "Team SA!" in the narration. There is currently no revealed team from SA. Marijana & Chelsea are from Adelaide.

I think Ten just gave us a soft-confirmation of intruders  :conf: :conf: :conf:

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKS_2oIhAoj/
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
January 21, 2021, 06:01:49 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on January 21, 2021, 03:08:19 AM
To add to the Marijana & Chelsea speculation... pay attention to the new promo talking about South Australia.

A female racer mentions: "Team SA!" in the narration. There is currently no revealed team from SA. Marijana & Chelsea are from Adelaide.

I think Ten just gave us a soft-confirmation of intruders  :conf: :conf: :conf:

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKS_2oIhAoj/

Do we know how this intruders twist is supposed to work?

I am not fan of idea that someone can join midrace and compete for 250K.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
January 21, 2021, 06:57:29 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on January 21, 2021, 03:08:19 AM
To add to the Marijana & Chelsea speculation... pay attention to the new promo talking about South Australia.

A female racer mentions: "Team SA!" in the narration. There is currently no revealed team from SA. Marijana & Chelsea are from Adelaide.

I think Ten just gave us a soft-confirmation of intruders  :conf: :conf: :conf:

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKS_2oIhAoj/

I remember watching a similar idea on a reality show from Australia, it was My Kitchen Rules where there were "Gate Crasher Teams". I wonder when are these 2 ladies going to enter?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
January 21, 2021, 07:53:31 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on January 21, 2021, 06:01:49 AM

Do we know how this intruders twist is supposed to work?

I am not fan of idea that someone can join midrace and compete for 250K.

It happened twice on TAR China 2 where the intruders had to finish the leg they entered within a certain placement (top 2 for the first team and first place for the second team) to continue racing.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
January 22, 2021, 08:21:10 AM
but we are not 100% it's intruder.... It could also be they are replacement for some team who got hurt on the first leg
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
January 22, 2021, 04:17:39 PM
Sorry guys. I can tell you this is NOT the case. No intruders. No replacements. Stay with the obvious.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
February 13, 2021, 04:51:40 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 22, 2021, 04:17:39 PM
Sorry guys. I can tell you this is NOT the case. No intruders. No replacements. Stay with the obvious.

Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
February 13, 2021, 06:25:24 PM
Dayummm you were right, and with the go team S.A too!!

I don't think it's really fair but whatever loll. I hope it's a kind of twist where if they want to stay, they have to finish in the top 3 or something (or not be in the bottom 3).

Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
February 14, 2021, 12:33:42 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on January 08, 2021, 04:17:33 AM
ok so, this potential team reveal is weird.

this is based off PURE SPECULATION. we do not know if they are even racing or if they are a team.

but we have ONE sighting of a yellow F/F team that are "AFL Players". that sighting is here:

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36427.msg1285055.html#msg1285055

there are absolutely NO sightings of this potential team at the Starting Line.

but these two female AFL players follow each other, have matching missing social media activity coinciding with the Race and follow other racers well before the cast reveal.

ergo, i think we may have INTRUDERS.

thus, here is potential team #15, where BOTH of them follow other people in the cast.

meet potential team #15 - marijana rajicic & chelsea randall - afl players.

https://www.instagram.com/chelsearandall26/

https://www.instagram.com/rajcic32/

Your mind  :-[
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Quote from: gamerfan09 on February 13, 2021, 04:51:40 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 22, 2021, 04:17:39 PM
Sorry guys. I can tell you this is NOT the case. No intruders. No replacements. Stay with the obvious.



LOL. I blame my source.   :funny:
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:22:28 AM »
Team #16 is revealed (based off TAR Australia's Instagram following them and them revealing it) - Stan Turek & Wayne Marino, Bodybuilders.

Also while we're on it, especially considering how this season aired and was filmed during COVID times, I would like to say that it is deeply irresponsible for Ten to cast Stan.

Wayne seems fine and all on his Instagram but Stan based on his Instagram:
-Is a flat earther (follows flat earthers)
-Has posted COVID conspiracy theories and anti-government and anti-lockdown and anti-mask posts
-Has promoted anti-vaccination memes
-Has posted racist rhetoric about COVID ("kung flu", "drop the Chinese", "nuke China")
-Has posted transphobic videos about COVID

So yeah. Considering how this kind of rhetoric is everything that goes against the COVID-19 era, it's super irresponsible for Ten to give someone like this a platform.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:34 AM by gamerfan09 »
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:17:43 PM »
So much is going through my head! First off, being from Ireland I can't say I've ever heard of these guy's but regardless, if this Stan guy has been putting up anti-covid posts, etc, then I agree entirely with everything Gamer said above.

Secondly, adding yet ANOTHER stowaway team makes no sense, UNLESS production had always intended to add an additional team mid race. We've seen 2 teams leave due to injury, Alex & Jack who were replaced by Dwes & Katherine being brought back, and Shane & Deb being replaced by the Footy girls. So by right we're exactly where we would be had there been no injuries at all. So based on that it seems we were always gonna get a stowaway team. The injuries just resulted in us getting 2 instead of just the 1.

I'd be eager to hear others opinions on this, or if there's been any official confirmation on the reason behind it?
Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5980
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #63 on: Today at 06:34:52 PM »
Quote from: NMC on Today at 04:17:43 PM
I'd be eager to hear others opinions on this, or if there's been any official confirmation on the reason behind it?

Not sure about our second intruders, but as far as MJ & Chelsea go, they had an interview before the Sunday episode where they said production never told them they were intruders and just told them when they were ready to go.

At this rate, since now we have a M/M and F/F intruder, I wouldn't be surprised if we get one last M/F intruder after next week's set of episodes  :funny:
