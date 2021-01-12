So much is going through my head! First off, being from Ireland I can't say I've ever heard of these guy's but regardless, if this Stan guy has been putting up anti-covid posts, etc, then I agree entirely with everything Gamer said above.



Secondly, adding yet ANOTHER stowaway team makes no sense, UNLESS production had always intended to add an additional team mid race. We've seen 2 teams leave due to injury, Alex & Jack who were replaced by Dwes & Katherine being brought back, and Shane & Deb being replaced by the Footy girls. So by right we're exactly where we would be had there been no injuries at all. So based on that it seems we were always gonna get a stowaway team. The injuries just resulted in us getting 2 instead of just the 1.



I'd be eager to hear others opinions on this, or if there's been any official confirmation on the reason behind it?