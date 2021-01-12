Team #16 is revealed (based off TAR Australia's Instagram following them and them revealing it) - Stan Turek & Wayne Marino, Bodybuilders.



Also while we're on it, especially considering how this season aired and was filmed during COVID times, I would like to say that it is deeply irresponsible for Ten to cast Stan.



Wayne seems fine and all on his Instagram but Stan based on his Instagram:

-Is a flat earther (follows flat earthers)

-Has posted COVID conspiracy theories and anti-government and anti-lockdown and anti-mask posts

-Has promoted anti-vaccination memes

-Has posted racist rhetoric about COVID ("kung flu", "drop the Chinese", "nuke China")

-Has posted transphobic videos about COVID



So yeah. Considering how this kind of rhetoric is everything that goes against the COVID-19 era, it's super irresponsible for Ten to give someone like this a platform.