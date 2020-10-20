« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion  (Read 5597 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #25 on: October 20, 2020, 11:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 20, 2020, 11:03:59 PM
And the guys apparently is not Jake Young.

There's a pic in her FB personal album with a guy that looks a lot like her partner, however he's not tagged (for obvious reasons I will only post the link to the photo).

here

Might be Jake Henderson

Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #26 on: November 03, 2020, 01:52:20 AM »
Team 1
Team 5
Team Jonelle/Sam
Team 13 MM Team
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51864
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #27 on: November 03, 2020, 07:37:39 AM »
Things are getting CRAZY!!

The team in the new TEN Video PROMO  is

 Alex and Jack Newell
https://instagram.com/p/B_mkCO6HrBw/
https://facebook.com/lex.newell

Who doesn't seem to match any of our bucket photos.



Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #28 on: November 03, 2020, 11:38:31 AM »
People spoiled part of Team 5 in the comments of the new promo. He's really "popular"

Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann - Social Entrepreneur and Fashion Designer
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #29 on: November 03, 2020, 07:19:11 PM »
Just throwing it out there, Dwesmond's teammate may be his sister Ulanda Gregory.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #30 on: November 05, 2020, 01:17:33 AM »
Pretty sure this is Team 1

Credit to Peach and Oval
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #31 on: November 05, 2020, 11:25:08 PM »
Current Identified Cast List
Team 1 - Ashleigh Lawrence and Amanda Banks from Gold Coast, AU
Team 5 - Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann and Ulanda Gregory? from Broome AU
Team 7 - Jordan Saisi and Violeta Mugica from Victoria AU
Team 9 - Malaan Ajung and Tina Kuek from Melbourne AU
Team 11 - Skye Blue and Jake Henderson from Melbourne AU
Team 14 - Alex and Jack Newell from Sydney AU

Teams not Identified Yet
Team 2
Team 3
Team 4
Team 6 Jonelle/Sam
Team 8 ?/Shannon
Team 10 Sefa/Jessica
Team 12 Holly and ?
Team 13
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #32 on: November 15, 2020, 06:42:09 PM »
One half of beard team. I compared him with caps from promo and pretty sure it's match.

https://www.instagram.com/beardedsingh/
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #33 on: November 15, 2020, 06:59:04 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 15, 2020, 06:42:09 PM
One half of beard team. I compared him with caps from promo and pretty sure it's match.

https://www.instagram.com/beardedsingh/

Yeah, we were on their trail. He is confirmed to be on. His partner may be  Jaskirat JD Dhingra.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #34 on: November 16, 2020, 11:45:16 AM »
Team 2 may be Jackson Dening and Ben Smith, Team Roping Barraba Show Rodeo 2019. Pretty sure on Jackson but not his partner
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #35 on: November 16, 2020, 07:20:03 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on November 16, 2020, 11:45:16 AM
Team 2 may be Jackson Dening and Ben Smith, Team Roping Barraba Show Rodeo 2019. Pretty sure on Jackson but not his partner

Correction:

Thanks to oval, we believe Jackson's partner is not Ben but Brendon Crawley.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3080
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #36 on: November 16, 2020, 09:15:59 PM »
We are pretty sure that

Team 3 is Chris and Aleisha Diloreto from Brisbane
Logged

Offline Jay33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #37 on: November 17, 2020, 12:09:06 AM »
What? There's 14 teams? Wow.
Logged

Offline Jay33

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #38 on: November 22, 2020, 06:39:32 AM »
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #39 on: November 22, 2020, 06:55:55 AM »
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 10378
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #40 on: January 05, 2021, 10:45:45 AM »
Confirmed 14 teams.

Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5943
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:17:33 AM »
ok so, this potential team reveal is weird.

this is based off PURE SPECULATION. we do not know if they are even racing or if they are a team.

but we have ONE sighting of a yellow F/F team that are "AFL Players". that sighting is here:

https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php/topic,36427.msg1285055.html#msg1285055

there are absolutely NO sightings of this potential team at the Starting Line.

but these two female AFL players follow each other, have matching missing social media activity coinciding with the Race and follow other racers well before the cast reveal.

ergo, i think we may have INTRUDERS.

thus, here is potential team #15, where BOTH of them follow other people in the cast.

meet potential team #15 - marijana rajicic & chelsea randall - afl players.

https://www.instagram.com/chelsearandall26/

https://www.instagram.com/rajcic32/
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5491
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:40:15 AM »
Chelsea Randall plays for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW and is a two-time AFLW Premiership Co-Captain  :2hearts:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chelsea_Randall

Marijana Rajicic also plays for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW and also played W-League soccer for Adelaide United  :2hearts:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marijana_Rajcic

« Last Edit: Today at 04:43:41 AM by BourkieBoy »
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 