And the guys apparently is not Jake Young.There's a pic in her FB personal album with a guy that looks a lot like her partner, however he's not tagged (for obvious reasons I will only post the link to the photo).here
One half of beard team. I compared him with caps from promo and pretty sure it's match. https://www.instagram.com/beardedsingh/
Team 2 may be Jackson Dening and Ben Smith, Team Roping Barraba Show Rodeo 2019. Pretty sure on Jackson but not his partner
What? There's 14 teams? Wow.
Quote from: Jay33 on November 17, 2020, 12:09:06 AMWhat? There's 14 teams? Wow.?
Could they have been alternates??
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 07:18:56 AMCould they have been alternates??It isn't unheard of for the US version to have decoys run around or eliminated teams to stay longer and travel on a different route to throw people off.
Could this female spotted during a task during the finale leg in Canberra...Be Chelsea Randall, as speculated by gamer a few days ago?
