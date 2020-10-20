« previous next »
TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion

Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #25 on: October 20, 2020, 11:30:45 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on October 20, 2020, 11:03:59 PM
And the guys apparently is not Jake Young.

There's a pic in her FB personal album with a guy that looks a lot like her partner, however he's not tagged (for obvious reasons I will only post the link to the photo).

here

Might be Jake Henderson

Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #26 on: November 03, 2020, 01:52:20 AM
Team 1
Team 5
Team Jonelle/Sam
Team 13 MM Team
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #27 on: November 03, 2020, 07:37:39 AM
Things are getting CRAZY!!

The team in the new TEN Video PROMO  is

 Alex and Jack Newell
https://instagram.com/p/B_mkCO6HrBw/
https://facebook.com/lex.newell

Who doesn't seem to match any of our bucket photos.



Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #28 on: November 03, 2020, 11:38:31 AM
People spoiled part of Team 5 in the comments of the new promo. He's really "popular"

Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann - Social Entrepreneur and Fashion Designer
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #29 on: November 03, 2020, 07:19:11 PM
Just throwing it out there, Dwesmond's teammate may be his sister Ulanda Gregory.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #30 on: November 05, 2020, 01:17:33 AM
Pretty sure this is Team 1

Credit to Peach and Oval
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #31 on: November 05, 2020, 11:25:08 PM
Current Identified Cast List
Team 1 - Ashleigh Lawrence and Amanda Banks from Gold Coast, AU
Team 5 - Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann and Ulanda Gregory? from Broome AU
Team 7 - Jordan Saisi and Violeta Mugica from Victoria AU
Team 9 - Malaan Ajung and Tina Kuek from Melbourne AU
Team 11 - Skye Blue and Jake Henderson from Melbourne AU
Team 14 - Alex and Jack Newell from Sydney AU

Teams not Identified Yet
Team 2
Team 3
Team 4
Team 6 Jonelle/Sam
Team 8 ?/Shannon
Team 10 Sefa/Jessica
Team 12 Holly and ?
Team 13
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #32 on: November 15, 2020, 06:42:09 PM
One half of beard team. I compared him with caps from promo and pretty sure it's match.

https://www.instagram.com/beardedsingh/
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #33 on: November 15, 2020, 06:59:04 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 15, 2020, 06:42:09 PM
One half of beard team. I compared him with caps from promo and pretty sure it's match.

https://www.instagram.com/beardedsingh/

Yeah, we were on their trail. He is confirmed to be on. His partner may be  Jaskirat JD Dhingra.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #34 on: November 16, 2020, 11:45:16 AM
Team 2 may be Jackson Dening and Ben Smith, Team Roping Barraba Show Rodeo 2019. Pretty sure on Jackson but not his partner
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #35 on: November 16, 2020, 07:20:03 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on November 16, 2020, 11:45:16 AM
Team 2 may be Jackson Dening and Ben Smith, Team Roping Barraba Show Rodeo 2019. Pretty sure on Jackson but not his partner

Correction:

Thanks to oval, we believe Jackson's partner is not Ben but Brendon Crawley.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #36 on: November 16, 2020, 09:15:59 PM
We are pretty sure that

Team 3 is Chris and Aleisha Diloreto from Brisbane
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #37 on: November 17, 2020, 12:09:06 AM
What? There's 14 teams? Wow.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #38 on: November 22, 2020, 06:39:32 AM
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #39 on: November 22, 2020, 06:55:55 AM
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:45:45 AM
Confirmed 14 teams.

