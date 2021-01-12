« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion  (Read 8037 times)

1 Member and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3076
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #50 on: January 12, 2021, 12:20:59 PM »
Dwesmond is an indigenous Australian and LGBTQ+

After reading this article, he sounds like an amazing character https://www.kimberleyecho.com.au/news/the-kimberley-echo/journey-of-love-acceptance-ng-b881382391z
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5973
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #51 on: January 21, 2021, 03:08:19 AM »
To add to the Marijana & Chelsea speculation... pay attention to the new promo talking about South Australia.

A female racer mentions: "Team SA!" in the narration. There is currently no revealed team from SA. Marijana & Chelsea are from Adelaide.

I think Ten just gave us a soft-confirmation of intruders  :conf: :conf: :conf:

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKS_2oIhAoj/
« Last Edit: January 21, 2021, 03:15:38 AM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #52 on: January 21, 2021, 06:01:49 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on January 21, 2021, 03:08:19 AM
To add to the Marijana & Chelsea speculation... pay attention to the new promo talking about South Australia.

A female racer mentions: "Team SA!" in the narration. There is currently no revealed team from SA. Marijana & Chelsea are from Adelaide.

I think Ten just gave us a soft-confirmation of intruders  :conf: :conf: :conf:

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKS_2oIhAoj/

Do we know how this intruders twist is supposed to work?

I am not fan of idea that someone can join midrace and compete for 250K.
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1082
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #53 on: January 21, 2021, 06:57:29 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on January 21, 2021, 03:08:19 AM
To add to the Marijana & Chelsea speculation... pay attention to the new promo talking about South Australia.

A female racer mentions: "Team SA!" in the narration. There is currently no revealed team from SA. Marijana & Chelsea are from Adelaide.

I think Ten just gave us a soft-confirmation of intruders  :conf: :conf: :conf:

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKS_2oIhAoj/

I remember watching a similar idea on a reality show from Australia, it was My Kitchen Rules where there were "Gate Crasher Teams". I wonder when are these 2 ladies going to enter?
Logged

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #54 on: January 21, 2021, 07:53:31 AM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on January 21, 2021, 06:01:49 AM

Do we know how this intruders twist is supposed to work?

I am not fan of idea that someone can join midrace and compete for 250K.

It happened twice on TAR China 2 where the intruders had to finish the leg they entered within a certain placement (top 2 for the first team and first place for the second team) to continue racing.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #55 on: January 22, 2021, 08:21:10 AM »
but we are not 100% it's intruder.... It could also be they are replacement for some team who got hurt on the first leg
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51951
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #56 on: January 22, 2021, 04:17:39 PM »
Sorry guys. I can tell you this is NOT the case. No intruders. No replacements. Stay with the obvious.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5973
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:51:40 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on January 22, 2021, 04:17:39 PM
Sorry guys. I can tell you this is NOT the case. No intruders. No replacements. Stay with the obvious.

Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:25:24 PM »
Dayummm you were right, and with the go team S.A too!!

I don't think it's really fair but whatever loll. I hope it's a kind of twist where if they want to stay, they have to finish in the top 3 or something (or not be in the bottom 3).

Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 