Quote from: georgiapeach on October 15, 2020, 11:56:38 AM Quote from: Jjw26 on October 15, 2020, 10:31:38 AM Quote from: Jay33 on October 15, 2020, 04:58:46 AM #9 I'm pretty sure is actually Malaan & Tina, and here's Malaan's instagram: https://www.instagram.com/malaan_ajang/?hl=en The unique name and the contact link ending in .au seems to be a match. Not sure who the Tina is yet.



Malaan follows two Tinas and one of them seems based on New York and has been posting since filming so I'm going to guess that Tina is Tina Kuek: https://www.instagram.com/tinakuek/?hl=en



Didn't we already decide she is running for election?? She can't be racing AND in the middle of an election.



Lets BE VERY SURE about this. TAR racers are NOT allowed to run for office for a YEAR after filming. I do NOT want this person ID'd INCORRECTLY.



So please doublecheck?



Thanks!



We need more photos but it could be Tina K, even if she running for office. One, she's been inactive and, two, it's weird for a person running for office to have 0 social media presence.



Tina seems to running for a local council seat for the City of Melbourne. She is looking to be ELECTED on to the council, not being RE-ELECTED. Council elections down here are only by “mail in ballot”, so you can vote whenever you like and mail the vote in, before a specified time and date. Council seats don’t normally change very often at all, the same person tends to re-elected for years and years and years, so it is quite possible Tina is running the Race...Interesting that she is also works for the Victorian State Government. I’m not sure how she was granted time off work in the current worldwide situation!