Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 10:31:38 AM Quote from: Jay33 on Today at 04:58:46 AM #9 I'm pretty sure is actually Malaan & Tina, and here's Malaan's instagram: https://www.instagram.com/malaan_ajang/?hl=en The unique name and the contact link ending in .au seems to be a match. Not sure who the Tina is yet.



Malaan follows two Tinas and one of them seems based on New York and has been posting since filming so I'm going to guess that Tina is Tina Kuek: https://www.instagram.com/tinakuek/?hl=en



Didn't we already decide she is running for election?? She can't be racing AND in the middle of an election.



Lets BE VERY SURE about this. TAR racers are NOT allowed to run for office for a YEAR after filming. I do NOT want this person ID'd INCORRECTLY.



So please doublecheck?



Thanks!



We need more photos but it could be Tina K, even if she running for office. One, she's been inactive and, two, it's weird for a person running for office to have 0 social media presence.