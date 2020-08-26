« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion  (Read 546 times)

TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« on: August 26, 2020, 02:16:22 PM »

THIS is the place to post TEAM PICS from LIVE sightings to help us get them all ID'd!

Counting on everyone's eagle eyes!

Will also include legit AUS Media reveals.

If you would like to share info privately, my email is in my profile or you can PM me. All info is completely confidential.

Have fun!

Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:44:36 AM »
The 12 teams are:
FF team
Cowboys
Purple MF Team
Red MF Team
MF Team
Jonelle? and Sam
MF Team
? and Shannon - Grey FF Team
? and Tina - African Australian FF Team
Sefa and Jessica
Skye and ?

Salvage Team
Holly/Dolan

I'm gonna update this later because the analytics for this will take time.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:32 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:44:36 AM
The 12 teams are:
FF team
Cowboys
Purple MF Team
Red MF Team
2nd MM Team
MF Team
MF Team
FF Team
African Australian FF Team
MF Team
MF Team

Salvage Team
Holly/Dolan

I'm gonna update this later because the analytics for this will take time.

Link to info please?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:10 PM »
First 4 Teams:
Beauty Queens?
Cowboys
2 MF Teams
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:31:40 PM »
Next 3 Teams
MF Team?
Jonelle/Sam or Janelle and Sam?
??
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:34:11 PM »
? and Shannon
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:36:29 PM »
Maiaam? and Tina
Sefa? and Jessica
Skye and Alexander?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:37:13 PM »
Holly and Dolan? or Holly and Doior?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:52:35 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 12:37:13 PM
Holly and Dolan? or Holly and Doior?

He look African Austrillian
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:30:24 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 12:31:40 PM
Next 3 Teams
MM Team?
Jonelle/Sam or Janelle and Sam?
??

I think it's not MM but MF. Person on the right looks like girl with hair in ponytail, imo.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:32:46 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 01:30:24 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 12:31:40 PM
Next 3 Teams
MM Team?
Jonelle/Sam or Janelle and Sam?
??

I think it's not MM but MF. Person on the right looks like girl with hair in ponytail, imo.

Same I thought - mother/son or mother/adopted son so I put MF team with a ?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:21:24 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 12:36:29 PM
Maiaam? and Tina
Sefa? and Jessica
Skye and Alexander?

Looks like it says "Malaam & Tina".

Next is Sefa & Jessica.

And the girl in the last one looks like Skye Blue and the guy Jake.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:12:01 PM »
Well the Grey Team, located directly opposite from the pub, looks like a type of Moms team?
