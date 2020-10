#9 I'm pretty sure is actually Malaan & Tina, and here's Malaan's instagram: https://www.instagram.com/malaan_ajang/?hl=en The unique name and the contact link ending in .au seems to be a match. Not sure who the Tina is yet.



Malaan follows two Tinas and one of them seems based on New York and has been posting since filming so I'm going to guess that Tina is Tina Kuek: https://www.instagram.com/tinakuek/?hl=en