TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« on: August 26, 2020, 02:16:22 PM »

THIS is the place to post TEAM PICS from LIVE sightings to help us get them all ID'd!

Counting on everyone's eagle eyes!

Will also include legit AUS Media reveals.

If you would like to share info privately, my email is in my profile or you can PM me. All info is completely confidential.

Have fun!

Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #1 on: October 09, 2020, 11:44:36 AM »
The 12 teams are:
FF team
Cowboys
Purple MF Team
Red MF Team
MF Team
Jonelle? and Sam
? and Violet
? and Shannon - Grey FF Team
Malaan and Tina - African Australian FF Team
Sefa and Jessica
Skye Blue and Jake

Salvage Team
Holly/Dolan

I'm gonna update this later because the analytics for this will take time.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #2 on: October 09, 2020, 12:00:32 PM »
The 12 teams are:
FF team
Cowboys
Purple MF Team
Red MF Team
2nd MM Team
MF Team
MF Team
FF Team
African Australian FF Team
MF Team
MF Team

Salvage Team
Holly/Dolan

I'm gonna update this later because the analytics for this will take time.

Link to info please?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #3 on: October 09, 2020, 12:30:10 PM »
First 4 Teams:
Beauty Queens?
Cowboys
2 MF Teams
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #4 on: October 09, 2020, 12:31:40 PM »
Next 3 Teams
MF Team?
Jonelle/Sam or Janelle and Sam?
??
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #5 on: October 09, 2020, 12:34:11 PM »
? and Shannon
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #6 on: October 09, 2020, 12:36:29 PM »
Maiaam? and Tina
Sefa? and Jessica
Skye and Alexander?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #7 on: October 09, 2020, 12:37:13 PM »
Holly and Dolan? or Holly and Doior?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #8 on: October 09, 2020, 12:52:35 PM »
Holly and Dolan? or Holly and Doior?

He look African Austrillian
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #9 on: October 09, 2020, 01:30:24 PM »
Next 3 Teams
MM Team?
Jonelle/Sam or Janelle and Sam?
??

I think it's not MM but MF. Person on the right looks like girl with hair in ponytail, imo.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #10 on: October 09, 2020, 01:32:46 PM »
Next 3 Teams
MM Team?
Jonelle/Sam or Janelle and Sam?
??

I think it's not MM but MF. Person on the right looks like girl with hair in ponytail, imo.

Same I thought - mother/son or mother/adopted son so I put MF team with a ?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #11 on: October 09, 2020, 02:21:24 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on October 09, 2020, 12:36:29 PM
Maiaam? and Tina
Sefa? and Jessica
Skye and Alexander?

Looks like it says "Malaam & Tina".

Next is Sefa & Jessica.

And the girl in the last one looks like Skye Blue and the guy Jake.
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #12 on: October 09, 2020, 07:12:01 PM »
Well the Grey Team, located directly opposite from the pub, looks like a type of Moms team?
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:14:38 PM »
Purple MF (Male member may be Chris) and this team next to Jonelle/Sam may be Aaron (or Donovon) and Violet

Positive on Violet
Re: TAR AUS 5 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:28:54 PM »
Pretty sure Team 7 are the dancers Jordan Saisi and Violeta Mugica
