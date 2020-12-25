The goal of most initial vaccines (and right now that includes the Covid ones) is not irradication of the disease itself. Right now it is decreasing your risk of severe effects from Covid. As in yes you may still get it but you should be a lot less sick as you hopefully will have some antibodies. There is also nothing that says getting the vaccine prevents you from spreading it."In short then, what has been measured in the trials on the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaccines, as well as other experimental COVID-19 vaccines, is not whether they prevent infection with and transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus but how well they can prevent or minimize symptoms of COVID-19 disease that can be caused by the virus. There is no evidence to suggest the vaccines will have any effect in terms of protecting people from getting the virus and spreading it."Wear a mask people.