Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 26687 times)

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #300 on: December 25, 2020, 12:08:42 AM »
At the request of the CDC, President Trump is now expected to sign an order requiring all passengers on flights from the UK into the US to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the flight in order to board the flight and enter the United States.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #301 on: December 28, 2020, 01:42:06 AM »
Update: 21 new cases found in Mainland China.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #302 on: December 28, 2020, 02:52:25 AM »
China has been flattened the curve from COVID-19 since early March not before declaring pandemic. In March, China was the worst affected COVID-19 country as it has now placed below 60 in the countries affected by the virus.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #303 on: December 31, 2020, 04:29:20 AM »
Update from Argentina:

Yesterday there was an emergency reunion between the president and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires and the Chief of Government of the CABA to analize the sudden increase of cases in the Metropolitan Area. Although the rumors were that there could be a return to a more strict lockdown - at least for a brief period of time -, the final decision was to maintain the current status but putting more emphasis on the controls and testing.

Also on Tuesday started the vaccination plan after been given an emergency authorization to the Russian vaccine and frontline workers were the first ones to receive it. And yesterday the ANMAT approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, something important because the company has facilities in the country and we could start the local production of it in the next month to be used not only here but in other countries of the continent.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #304 on: December 31, 2020, 09:52:33 AM »
Just want to send each of you wishes for health, courage to deal with this next wave,
and most of all HOPE for better days to come.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #305 on: December 31, 2020, 10:18:32 AM »
366 days ago, the cases of the unknown virus what would be known as COVID-19 were 27 cases and 12 recoveries were all in China with no deaths had yet to be recorded.

Now as the 2020 comes to a close, almost 83 million cases with almost 47 million recoveries and 1.807 million deaths worldwide. 2021 will be hoping a better into a healthy year and vaccines become commonly used to people have returning to pre-COVID normal.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #306 on: December 31, 2020, 12:12:43 PM »
More about the AstraZeneca vaccine: the facility already have the equivalent of ten million doses produced, but it's still pending of being packed, what is going to be done in Mexico (this a joint operation between laboratories in both countries), and then distribuited in Latin America. Argentina has secured 22,4 million doses to be received no longer than March 2021.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #307 on: December 31, 2020, 05:44:28 PM »
Im not aware what the status of the Astra-Zeneca/Oxford vaccine is in the U.S. at this time. Unclear how far along the trials are or in seeking US emergency use authorizations.

Just a reminder that the oft mentioned 95% effectiveness rate isnt reached until several weeks after the second dosage is administered.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #308 on: January 04, 2021, 05:38:26 PM »
England has announced a national lockdown until mid-February to avoid the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #309 on: January 05, 2021, 12:59:11 AM »
I am reading from various sources, e.g., CNN.com and the Associated Press app, that there are two distinct variants of Covid-19 at play. One was discovered in the UK had has been found in some US states, including California, Colorado, and New York, and a more concerning variant in South Africa, that carries with it 12 distinct mutations within it. Both transmit faster than earlier mutations, but the variant found in South Africa may have mutations that may make the vaccines developed up to now less effective or even ineffective.

With that in mind the often preached precautions remain as important as ever, and will until a threshold is reached that increases immunity and reduces transmutability.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #310 on: January 06, 2021, 09:43:50 PM »
Update from China:

On Jan 6, 52 indigenous cases were detected in China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), among which 51 were in Hebei Province, China. The burst was believed to be due to some patients attending a wedding ceremony which involved people from multiple provinces.

Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei Province, has announced a lockdown for three days. Universal nucleic acid tests will be applied there.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #311 on: January 06, 2021, 11:51:13 PM »
Expect drastic change in the US approach in two weeks in the United States, when Joe Biden takes office as President of the United States. With Democrats winning both Senate seats inGeorgia in runoffs on Tuesday, and thus effective control of the US Senate and having maintained narrow control of the House of Representatives, it will be easier for the new administration to get its nominees confirmed and legislation voted on in Congress. New initiatives include a nationwide policy on wearing masks and a vamped up vaccination program, and various spending programs for small businesses, individuals, and state and local government.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #312 on: January 07, 2021, 05:09:49 PM »
Update from Argentina:

As this surge of new cases keep increasing, it was decided that starting midnight no activities will be allowed between 11.00pm and 6.00am and only essencial workers will be allowed to circulate duing that period. This decision has provoked the resistance of business owner specially in tourist locations as we're currently in summer season, when they have the biggest ammount of incomes of the year.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #313 on: January 09, 2021, 02:40:44 AM »
Update from Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China:

The first round of the nucleic acid test has just finished. A total of 10,251,875 people were tested, among whom 354 were positive.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #314 on: January 15, 2021, 06:50:10 PM »
The United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries are now requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken shortly before travel on international flights inbound to those particular countries. This is in response to the repidliy spreading COVID-19 coronavirus variants recently identified in the United Kingdom and in South Africa.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #315 on: January 17, 2021, 01:41:34 AM »
Global COVID-19 deaths exceeded to 2 million since first started 12 months ago.

Link: https://time.com/5930111/2-million-covid-19-deaths/
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #316 on: January 17, 2021, 02:07:00 AM »
https://thevaccinereaction.org/vaccination/risk-failure-reports/

People have died from the vaccine and vaccine may or may not decrease transmission.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #317 on: January 17, 2021, 12:47:16 PM »
The goal of most initial vaccines (and right now that includes the Covid ones) is not irradication of the disease itself. Right now it is decreasing your risk of severe effects from Covid. As in yes you may still get it but you should be a lot less sick as you hopefully will have some antibodies. There is also nothing that says getting the vaccine prevents you from spreading it.

"In short then, what has been measured in the trials on the BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaccines, as well as other experimental COVID-19 vaccines, is not whether they prevent infection with and transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus but how well they can prevent or minimize symptoms of COVID-19 disease that can be caused by the virus. There is no evidence to suggest the vaccines will have any effect in terms of protecting people from getting the virus and spreading it."

https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/01/no-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-will-block-spread-of-coronavirus/


Wear a mask people.




Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #318 on: January 17, 2021, 12:52:35 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 15, 2021, 06:50:10 PM
The United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries are now requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken shortly before travel on international flights inbound to those particular countries. This is in response to the repidliy spreading COVID-19 coronavirus variants recently identified in the United Kingdom and in South Africa.

This also is a question. If I test negative today how long can I be presumed "Unable to spread"?? If I am negative now to the best of my understanding I could still test positive if exposed within a few days later...

Until we have instant results this is also no guarantee that I am safe to be around some days later.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #319 on: January 17, 2021, 07:17:36 PM »
.
This also is a question. If I test negative today how long can I be presumed "Unable to spread"?? If I am negative now to the best of my understanding I could still test positive if exposed within a few days later...

Until we have instant results this is also no guarantee that I am safe to be around some days later.

My understanding is that a second negative test within about five days would make it greatly probable that one does not currently have an active case of COVID-19. The requirement of a negative COVID-19 test presupposes no symptoms or high temperature. As to those vaccinated, maximum protection is reached at least 30 days after the second vaccination. But that  level of effectiveness is for 95% of a given population.
As to the newly discovered UK and SA variants, tests are underway to see if the mutations affect vaccines already being used under emergency use authorizations. That may vary from country to country as different countries have approved different vaccines for emergency use
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #320 on: January 19, 2021, 02:55:54 AM »
A fourth new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been discovered in zbarvaria. Its not known what the variant does in terms of transmission or severity yet, but is different from the variants recently discovered in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil.

https://www.politico.eu/article/new-coronavirus-variant-identified-in-german-hospital/
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #321 on: January 21, 2021, 02:54:32 PM »
The new Biden Administration has just released its comprehensive national COVID-19 strategy.
https://politicalwire.com/2021/01/21/biden-rolls-out-national-coronavirus-strategy/

Will post more details as they are available online. President Biden signed an executive order requiring masks to be worn in all federal buildings and property.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #322 on: January 26, 2021, 04:27:55 PM »
Global COVID-19 cases now toppled 100 million since the pandemic began in late 2019 when it was an outbreak. Indonesia became the first Southeast Asian and the third Asian country reached 1 million cases.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/26/world/coronavirus-100-million-cases-intl/index.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 01:05:36 PM »
Heres a list of the executive actions taken by President Joe Biden on the COVID-19 pandemic. Theyre among 42 such actions taken in the first eight days of the  Administration:

Covid-19
'Proclamation on the Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Non-Immigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting Coronavirus Disease.' Reinstates Covid-19 travel restrictions for individuals traveling to the United States from Brazil, the Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa.
'Memorandum to Extend Federal Support to Governors' Use of the National Guard to Respond to COVID-19 and to Increase Reimbursement and Other Assistance Provided to States.' Directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expand reimbursement to states to fully cover the cost for National Guard personnel and emergency supplies.
'Executive Order on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain.' Accelerates manufacturing and delivery of supplies for vaccination, testing and personal protective equipment.
'Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats.' Establishes the Pandemic Testing Board to expand US coronavirus testing capacity.
'Executive Order on Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19.' Establishes a preclinical program to boost development of therapeutics in response.
'Executive Order on Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High-Consequence Public Health Threats.' Enhances the nation's collection, production, sharing and analysis of coronavirus data.
'Create more vaccination sites.' Directs FEMA to create federally supported community vaccination centers.
'Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers.' Directs the Department of Education and HHS to provide guidance for safely reopening and operating schools, child care providers and institutions of higher education.
'Executive Order on Protecting Worker Health and Safety.' Calls on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to release clear guidance on Covid-19 and to decide whether to establish emergency temporary standards, and directs OSHA to enforce worker health and safety requirements.
'Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel.' Requires mask-wearing in airports and on certain modes of transportation, including many trains, airplanes, maritime vessels and intercity buses. International travelers must provide proof of negative Covid-19 tests prior to coming to the US.
'Executive Order on Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery.' Creates the Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force to help ensure an equitable pandemic response and recovery.
'National Security Directive on United States Global Leadership to Strengthen the International COVID-19 Response and to Advance Global Health Security and Biological Preparedness.' A presidential directive to restore America's leadership, support the international pandemic response effort, promote resilience for future threats and advance global health security and the Global Health Security Agenda.
'Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing.' Launches a "100 Days Masking Challenge" asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by government contractors, and urges states and local governments to do the same.
'Letter to His Excellency António Guterres.' Stops the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO.
'Executive Order on Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security.' Creates the position of Covid-19 response coordinator, reporting directly to Biden and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/29/politics/biden-executive-orders-climate-health-care-coronavirus-immigration/index.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #324 on: Today at 05:01:24 PM »
Some more:

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/travel-us-mask-mandate-biden/index.html

CDC orders masks only in connection with all public transportation in the US including vehicles for hire and requires masks only, not facial coverings.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/30/health/us-coronavirus-saturday/index.html
