At the request of the CDC, President Trump is now expected to sign an order requiring all passengers on flights from the UK into the US to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the flight in order to board the flight and enter the United States.
Update: 21 new cases found in Mainland China.
China has been flattened the curve from COVID-19 since early March not before declaring pandemic. In March, China was the worst affected COVID-19 country as it has now placed below 60 in the countries affected by the virus.
Update from Argentina:

Yesterday there was an emergency reunion between the president and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires and the Chief of Government of the CABA to analize the sudden increase of cases in the Metropolitan Area. Although the rumors were that there could be a return to a more strict lockdown - at least for a brief period of time -, the final decision was to maintain the current status but putting more emphasis on the controls and testing.

Also on Tuesday started the vaccination plan after been given an emergency authorization to the Russian vaccine and frontline workers were the first ones to receive it. And yesterday the ANMAT approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, something important because the company has facilities in the country and we could start the local production of it in the next month to be used not only here but in other countries of the continent.
Just want to send each of you wishes for health, courage to deal with this next wave,
and most of all HOPE for better days to come.
366 days ago, the cases of the unknown virus what would be known as COVID-19 were 27 cases and 12 recoveries were all in China with no deaths had yet to be recorded.

Now as the 2020 comes to a close, almost 83 million cases with almost 47 million recoveries and 1.807 million deaths worldwide. 2021 will be hoping a better into a healthy year and vaccines become commonly used to people have returning to pre-COVID normal.
More about the AstraZeneca vaccine: the facility already have the equivalent of ten million doses produced, but it's still pending of being packed, what is going to be done in Mexico (this a joint operation between laboratories in both countries), and then distribuited in Latin America. Argentina has secured 22,4 million doses to be received no longer than March 2021.
Im not aware what the status of the Astra-Zeneca/Oxford vaccine is in the U.S. at this time. Unclear how far along the trials are or in seeking US emergency use authorizations.

Just a reminder that the oft mentioned 95% effectiveness rate isnt reached until several weeks after the second dosage is administered.
