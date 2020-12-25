Update from Argentina:



Yesterday there was an emergency reunion between the president and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires and the Chief of Government of the CABA to analize the sudden increase of cases in the Metropolitan Area. Although the rumors were that there could be a return to a more strict lockdown - at least for a brief period of time -, the final decision was to maintain the current status but putting more emphasis on the controls and testing.



Also on Tuesday started the vaccination plan after been given an emergency authorization to the Russian vaccine and frontline workers were the first ones to receive it. And yesterday the ANMAT approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, something important because the company has facilities in the country and we could start the local production of it in the next month to be used not only here but in other countries of the continent.