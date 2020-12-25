« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

At the request of the CDC, President Trump is now expected to sign an order requiring all passengers on flights from the UK into the US to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the flight in order to board the flight and enter the United States.
Update: 21 new cases found in Mainland China.
China has been flattened the curve from COVID-19 since early March not before declaring pandemic. In March, China was the worst affected COVID-19 country as it has now placed below 60 in the countries affected by the virus.
Update from Argentina:

Yesterday there was an emergency reunion between the president and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires and the Chief of Government of the CABA to analize the sudden increase of cases in the Metropolitan Area. Although the rumors were that there could be a return to a more strict lockdown - at least for a brief period of time -, the final decision was to maintain the current status but putting more emphasis on the controls and testing.

Also on Tuesday started the vaccination plan after been given an emergency authorization to the Russian vaccine and frontline workers were the first ones to receive it. And yesterday the ANMAT approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, something important because the company has facilities in the country and we could start the local production of it in the next month to be used not only here but in other countries of the continent.
