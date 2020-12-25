I am reading from various sources, e.g., CNN.com and the Associated Press app, that there are two distinct variants of Covid-19 at play. One was discovered in the UK had has been found in some US states, including California, Colorado, and New York, and a more concerning variant in South Africa, that carries with it 12 distinct mutations within it. Both transmit faster than earlier mutations, but the variant found in South Africa may have mutations that may make the vaccines developed up to now less effective or even ineffective.
With that in mind the often preached precautions remain as important as ever, and will until a threshold is reached that increases immunity and reduces transmutability.