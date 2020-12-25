« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
December 25, 2020, 12:08:42 AM
At the request of the CDC, President Trump is now expected to sign an order requiring all passengers on flights from the UK into the US to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the flight in order to board the flight and enter the United States.
SuperTux

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
December 28, 2020, 01:42:06 AM
Update: 21 new cases found in Mainland China.
claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
December 28, 2020, 02:52:25 AM
China has been flattened the curve from COVID-19 since early March not before declaring pandemic. In March, China was the worst affected COVID-19 country as it has now placed below 60 in the countries affected by the virus.
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
December 31, 2020, 04:29:20 AM
Update from Argentina:

Yesterday there was an emergency reunion between the president and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires and the Chief of Government of the CABA to analize the sudden increase of cases in the Metropolitan Area. Although the rumors were that there could be a return to a more strict lockdown - at least for a brief period of time -, the final decision was to maintain the current status but putting more emphasis on the controls and testing.

Also on Tuesday started the vaccination plan after been given an emergency authorization to the Russian vaccine and frontline workers were the first ones to receive it. And yesterday the ANMAT approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, something important because the company has facilities in the country and we could start the local production of it in the next month to be used not only here but in other countries of the continent.
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
December 31, 2020, 09:52:33 AM
Just want to send each of you wishes for health, courage to deal with this next wave,
and most of all HOPE for better days to come.
claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
December 31, 2020, 10:18:32 AM
366 days ago, the cases of the unknown virus what would be known as COVID-19 were 27 cases and 12 recoveries were all in China with no deaths had yet to be recorded.

Now as the 2020 comes to a close, almost 83 million cases with almost 47 million recoveries and 1.807 million deaths worldwide. 2021 will be hoping a better into a healthy year and vaccines become commonly used to people have returning to pre-COVID normal.
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
December 31, 2020, 12:12:43 PM
More about the AstraZeneca vaccine: the facility already have the equivalent of ten million doses produced, but it's still pending of being packed, what is going to be done in Mexico (this a joint operation between laboratories in both countries), and then distribuited in Latin America. Argentina has secured 22,4 million doses to be received no longer than March 2021.
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
December 31, 2020, 05:44:28 PM
Im not aware what the status of the Astra-Zeneca/Oxford vaccine is in the U.S. at this time. Unclear how far along the trials are or in seeking US emergency use authorizations.

Just a reminder that the oft mentioned 95% effectiveness rate isnt reached until several weeks after the second dosage is administered.
claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
January 04, 2021, 05:38:26 PM
England has announced a national lockdown until mid-February to avoid the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant.
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
January 05, 2021, 12:59:11 AM
I am reading from various sources, e.g., CNN.com and the Associated Press app, that there are two distinct variants of Covid-19 at play. One was discovered in the UK had has been found in some US states, including California, Colorado, and New York, and a more concerning variant in South Africa, that carries with it 12 distinct mutations within it. Both transmit faster than earlier mutations, but the variant found in South Africa may have mutations that may make the vaccines developed up to now less effective or even ineffective.

With that in mind the often preached precautions remain as important as ever, and will until a threshold is reached that increases immunity and reduces transmutability.
SuperTux

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM
Update from China:

On Jan 6, 52 indigenous cases were detected in China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), among which 51 were in Hebei Province, China. The burst was believed to be due to some patients attending a wedding ceremony which involved people from multiple provinces.

Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei Province, has announced a lockdown for three days. Universal nucleic acid tests will be applied there.
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 11:51:13 PM
Expect drastic change in the US approach in two weeks in the United States, when Joe Biden takes office as President of the United States. With Democrats winning both Senate seats inGeorgia in runoffs on Tuesday, and thus effective control of the US Senate and having maintained narrow control of the House of Representatives, it will be easier for the new administration to get its nominees confirmed and legislation voted on in Congress. New initiatives include a nationwide policy on wearing masks and a vamped up vaccination program, and various spending programs for small businesses, individuals, and state and local government.
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Today at 05:09:49 PM
Update from Argentina:

As this surge of new cases keep increasing, it was decided that starting midnight no activities will be allowed between 11.00pm and 6.00am and only essencial workers will be allowed to circulate duing that period. This decision has provoked the resistance of business owner specially in tourist locations as we're currently in summer season, when they have the biggest ammount of incomes of the year.
