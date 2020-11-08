Ohio had its highest ever single day number of cases today. Over 6500. An increase of about 1800 cases in one day. Yesterday there was a press conference with the new Chief Medical Officer for the state (a new position within the Ohio Department of Health) and the leads for the 3 healthcare zones in Ohio that were set up previously. They updated viewers on the capacities in their zones which at this time is not critical. But what is becoming critical is the number of caregivers coming down with the virus which means less staff available to take care of COVID cases. In addition to the 3 zone leads, they had the President of Mercy Health in Lima, Ohio (just 14 miles from me) talk about what is happening in our area which is mainly rural. Again, not having enough staff is the problem.There was no regular press conference today but the Governor will be making a rare evening statewide address to discuss the critical stage Ohio has entered and what impacts are to be on moving forward. The last time he did one of these saw the start of the wearing masks in public areas in July (that many people ignore). When asked about another shutdown, he was not said yes and not said no. So whether another shutdown is in the cards for Ohio, who knows. The other thing that he could be talking about could be the possibility of counties reaching Level 4 in the health advisory system. With the extremely large number of cases in just the last (averaging over 3600 per day for the last 14 days), it wouldn't surprise me if there are now Level 4 counties especially with the increase in hospitalizations and ICU occupancies which are 2 of the 7 indicators needing to be met. And, the daily positivity testing rate is now at 11%. The 7 day rolling average is 9.6%.Yesterday I asked my local county health department if the increase in cases were from community spread or if some could be attributed to large gatherings. They didn't answer but another person responded today with this... i know someone who threw a party knowing she had covid... they knew she did as well. Then they all got to enjoy their paid time off of work. Intentional covid spread IS happening.