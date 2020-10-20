Theres definitely a massive surge of cases being reported in the US. Some localities are reporting a 24% positivity rate in the past week, and the national daily cases set a record (over 85,000) since the pandemic began. 48 of the 50 states, plus DC are reporting increases in the number of cases and hospitalizations.



Some new studies are suggesting the people who have blood type A may have a higher risks of infection, while people with. Look type O may have less. Another genetic link may involve people with Downs Syndrome. Dr. Anthony Fucci, a remember of the White House coronavirus task force, but who is on the outs with President Trump indicated today that the time may have arrived for a national face requirement to reduce the risk of transmission as what is feared to be a second wave of.COVID-19 cases seems to be underway.