An individual in my small town that had it last spring has been confirmed to have it again. In the spring, he had very mild symptoms. Not so lucky this time. I don't believe he is hospitalized but the person that told me has first hand knowledge as her husband and this individual serve on the local school board together. She said it has hit him very hard this time.



For the state, cases are increasing with over 2000 cases a day this last week. One day was 2858 cases, the highest number on record. 7 day moving average of positivity rates has gone from 2.7% on Sept 24th to 5.7% on Oct 25th. My county has had skyrocketing cases this month. We could very possibly double our September EOM number by the end of October and that is not a good thing. We have also been in the top 10 of the highest occurrence ranking list all of this month, now sitting as #2. Most of the rural area of the state I live in has been in the top 10 recently.



