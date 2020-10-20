« previous next »
theschnauzers

October 20, 2020, 02:03:02 AM
With the general election now two weeks away, 48 of the 50 states are reporting increases in COVID-19 cases, and an increase in hospitalizations. Its become clear no vaccine will be far enough along to br approved for potential use before the election. It continues to be hard to generalize what is happening and will happen until the results of the election are known.
theschnauzers

October 20, 2020, 09:55:55 AM
This item from Political Wire helps explain the currents. Most of these rural countries are in states where the governors has refused requirements for masks or social distancing.

https://politicalwire.com/2020/10/20/rural-infections-run-out-of-control/
theschnauzers

October 23, 2020, 10:58:39 PM
Theres definitely a massive surge of cases being reported in the US. Some localities are reporting a 24% positivity rate in the past week, and the national daily cases set a record (over 85,000) since the pandemic began. 48 of the 50 states, plus DC are reporting increases in the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Some new studies are suggesting the people who have blood type A may have a higher risks of infection, while people with. Look type O may have less. Another genetic link may involve people with Downs Syndrome. Dr. Anthony Fucci, a remember of the White House coronavirus task force, but who is on the outs with President Trump indicated today that the time may have arrived for a national face requirement to reduce the risk of transmission as what is feared to be a second wave of.COVID-19 cases seems to be underway.
Alenaveda

Yesterday at 03:39:43 PM
Update from Argentina:

The quarantine extends for another fifteen days in the same conditions from the last extension.

Good news come from the City of Buenos Aires, where the numbers in the last weeks have experienced a 40% drop in both confirmed cases and hospitalizations, according to the city's Chief of Government.
SuperTux

Today at 08:43:01 AM
Update from China:

137 new cases were found in Kashi, Xinjiang, China. All of them were asymptomatic.
