Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #250 on: October 20, 2020, 02:03:02 AM »
With the general election now two weeks away, 48 of the 50 states are reporting increases in COVID-19 cases, and an increase in hospitalizations. Its become clear no vaccine will be far enough along to br approved for potential use before the election. It continues to be hard to generalize what is happening and will happen until the results of the election are known.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #251 on: October 20, 2020, 09:55:55 AM »
This item from Political Wire helps explain the currents. Most of these rural countries are in states where the governors has refused requirements for masks or social distancing.

https://politicalwire.com/2020/10/20/rural-infections-run-out-of-control/
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #252 on: October 23, 2020, 10:58:39 PM »
Theres definitely a massive surge of cases being reported in the US. Some localities are reporting a 24% positivity rate in the past week, and the national daily cases set a record (over 85,000) since the pandemic began. 48 of the 50 states, plus DC are reporting increases in the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Some new studies are suggesting the people who have blood type A may have a higher risks of infection, while people with. Look type O may have less. Another genetic link may involve people with Downs Syndrome. Dr. Anthony Fucci, a remember of the White House coronavirus task force, but who is on the outs with President Trump indicated today that the time may have arrived for a national face requirement to reduce the risk of transmission as what is feared to be a second wave of.COVID-19 cases seems to be underway.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #253 on: October 24, 2020, 03:39:43 PM »
Update from Argentina:

The quarantine extends for another fifteen days in the same conditions from the last extension.

Good news come from the City of Buenos Aires, where the numbers in the last weeks have experienced a 40% drop in both confirmed cases and hospitalizations, according to the city's Chief of Government.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #254 on: October 25, 2020, 08:43:01 AM »
Update from China:

137 new cases were found in Kashi, Xinjiang, China. All of them were asymptomatic.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #255 on: October 27, 2020, 03:34:50 PM »
An individual in my small town that had it last spring has been confirmed to have it again.  In the spring, he had very mild symptoms.  Not so lucky this time. I don't believe he is hospitalized but the person that told me has first hand knowledge as her husband and this individual serve on the local school board together. She said it has hit him very hard this time.

For the state, cases are increasing with over 2000 cases a day this last week. One day was 2858 cases, the highest number on record. 7 day moving average of positivity rates has gone from 2.7% on Sept 24th to 5.7% on Oct 25th.  My county has had skyrocketing cases this month. We could very possibly double our September EOM number by the end of October and that is not a good thing. We have also been in the top 10 of the highest occurrence ranking list all of this month, now sitting as #2. Most of the rural area of the state I live in has been in the top 10 recently.

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #256 on: October 28, 2020, 06:04:54 PM »
In the world events, France has declared a second national lockdown beginning this Friday as covid cases have rising and it peaked 1 million cases nearly a week ago.

Europe's covid cases are exploding with Russia still has the highest covid cases in the continent, while France itself became the worst affected covid country in the whole of Europe.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #257 on: October 29, 2020, 07:20:07 PM »
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #258 on: November 01, 2020, 01:03:34 AM »
England has announced to impose a second lockdown will start on Thursday, November 5 up until at the start of December. Unlike the first lockdown, schools will allow to stay open. The whole of UK now has over a million covid cases and the 9th country to do so.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-54763956
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #259 on: November 04, 2020, 11:13:14 PM »
48 of the 50 states are reporting massive numbers of new cases in this election week, with over 100,000 cases reported on Tuesday.
Positivity rates are soaring. Iowa now has a 15% percent positivity rates,and additional counties reporting rates of over 10%. The governor here has chosen to do nothing, not even trying to prepares for a new wave of cases requiring hospitalization.

Maybe therell be something more helpful in a few days.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #260 on: November 05, 2020, 11:17:49 AM »
Ohio's positivity rates are up to 8.9%. The first 4 days of November has brought 14,512 new cases.  My county is still being hit hard with cases. The EOM number doubled what the EOM September number was  :'(  78% of the state lives in counties where there is high exposure and spread.  Only 1% of the state lives in what is considered low risk areas.  I guess a good stat is the fact that the state is still at less than 2% of the population have been COVID positive (but that could change today if we have another 4000 case day).

There was no press conference on Tuesday so I will be very interested to see what he says today. And, I'm totally sure that my county will stay Level 3 and maybe even be on the watch list leading to Level 4 (which means the county should only go out for essential services and supplies).  No county has been put on Level 4 but if this keeps up, who knows...

Ironically, I was supposed to attend a funeral tomorrow for a lady that graduated with my dad and my parents took vacations with her and her husband many times.  The funeral has been postponed 2 weeks because the only daughter (brother was killed in the 80's) and her husband are COVID positive.  Honestly doesn't surprise me because they have not been very good at social distancing or even staying at home during the whole pandemic.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #261 on: November 05, 2020, 09:19:22 PM »
Short update from Argentina:

Still pending of an oficial announcement, but the information circulating on the media is that the quarantine won't be extended again, at least in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires as the number continue to decrease.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 05:16:35 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on November 05, 2020, 09:19:22 PM
Short update from Argentina:

Still pending of an oficial announcement, but the information circulating on the media is that the quarantine won't be extended again, at least in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires as the number continue to decrease.

Now it's official: after more than seven month this Monday the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires is leaving this current stage of the quarantine and enters a new phase, called DISPO (Preventive and Mandatory Social Distancing). This stage implies new openings to come (more flexibility for indoor social meetings, authorization for practicing sport activities in small groups, artistic events with limited audience, classes in universities and schools, and more).
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #263 on: Today at 02:29:37 PM »
We can now expect in the coming days, even before his inauguration on January 20th, a national plan from President-Elect Joe Biden to address the pandemic both in terms of public health and economic remediation and recovery.
