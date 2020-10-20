Ohio's positivity rates are up to 8.9%. The first 4 days of November has brought 14,512 new cases. My county is still being hit hard with cases. The EOM number doubled what the EOM September number was78% of the state lives in counties where there is high exposure and spread. Only 1% of the state lives in what is considered low risk areas. I guess a good stat is the fact that the state is still at less than 2% of the population have been COVID positive (but that could change today if we have another 4000 case day).There was no press conference on Tuesday so I will be very interested to see what he says today. And, I'm totally sure that my county will stay Level 3 and maybe even be on the watch list leading to Level 4 (which means the county should only go out for essential services and supplies). No county has been put on Level 4 but if this keeps up, who knows...Ironically, I was supposed to attend a funeral tomorrow for a lady that graduated with my dad and my parents took vacations with her and her husband many times. The funeral has been postponed 2 weeks because the only daughter (brother was killed in the 80's) and her husband are COVID positive. Honestly doesn't surprise me because they have not been very good at social distancing or even staying at home during the whole pandemic.