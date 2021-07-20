« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
July 20, 2021, 09:32:43 AM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on July 19, 2021, 10:18:17 PM
Canada is going to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9th. Travelers must be able to show proof that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival and the accepted vaccines are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Hopefully well get TARs long awaited return to Canada.

I think Quebec would a really cool place for them to go, especially if they shoot in the fall.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
July 20, 2021, 12:39:54 PM
I would love a Vancouver, BC and Quebec City, QC visit!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
July 20, 2021, 01:15:59 PM
Canadian here-- while we are reopening the border to American tourists next month, there are still protocols that need to be followed for all international travellers and there are some MAJOR stipulations that are still barring other international travellers (especially those passing through specific countries like India for short periods of time).  In addition to needing to be registered through an app, all entrants into the country still need to perform PCR tests and the like in advance of their departure (still seeing turnarounds on this in the States at around 12 hours through private firms) and there is still testing to be done on arrival.

On top of this, some of our provinces have only just reopened-- as in we weren't able to eat indoors until last week.  There are still mask mandates; there are still closed locations.  There are a lot of hurdles to overcome before there's any sort of normal, easy travel here.

Not to mention the heatwaves out west, the unprecedented forest fires in Manitoba and Ontario.

Running the risk for a country that people on this site have claimed is 'too similar to the U.S.' feels like a bad decision done out of impulse, especially as reports are coming in of Delta Variant upticks in California, Texas, and Floria and the return of the mask mandate in the former, and it would be a death knell to start the race again-- especially with the same cast-- only to need to shut down due to one or more unexpected cases with obvious travelling vectors.

Let's wait until it's safe.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 03, 2021, 02:25:35 AM
I wonder if TAR 33 will have a Family Edition-style North American route.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 03, 2021, 06:02:33 PM
Quote from: Jack3257 on August 03, 2021, 02:25:35 AM
I wonder if TAR 33 will have a Family Edition-style North American route.

They will delay it again before they do that.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 03, 2021, 07:25:59 PM
I said in 2020, it wouldnt be until 2022 before filming could resume. With this massive outbreak in much of North America and Europe due to the Delta variant, and surges elsewhere due to other variants, I still dont see a resumption of production for season 33 before next year.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 04, 2021, 03:20:02 PM
So now there is an even worse variant called Delta Plus (or Delta+ not sure), so I see it getting bad again (at least here in the US) if the government doesn't start having mask mandates again. I live in Alabama, and we are not doing good here. People are protesting masks still, and won't get vaccinated. I think most red states are like this which is sad because masks and the COVID vaccines shouldn't be political, and yet in this country it is.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 04, 2021, 09:31:44 PM
Due to what was mentioned above, I no longer see a season filming in 2021. A couple months ago I was more optimistic but things have gone south quickly. And no way there would be a family edition type of route considering how bad certain areas of the US are currently
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 18, 2021, 08:51:44 AM
There is supposed to be TAR 20 year anniversary reunion for first october's weekend according to Jodi Wincheski on Instagram.

Do you guys think they are planning to restart TAR33 production at that event? Or is it my crazy idea/wishfull thinking? lol

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 18, 2021, 11:51:42 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on August 18, 2021, 08:51:44 AM
There is supposed to be TAR 20 year anniversary reunion for first october's weekend according to Jodi Wincheski on Instagram.

Do you guys think they are planning to restart TAR33 production at that event? Or is it my crazy idea/wishfull thinking? lol



NO> I have been helping with this as well.

It is a 20 year reunion of sorts for racers (depending on how many decide to travel). Production is in NO  way involved and it has NOTHING to do with any TAR future races whatsoever.

Whether or not there may be a chance for fans to join in for part of the events is still TBD.

But again...NO RELATIONSHIP FOR FUTURE FILMING AT ALL.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 18, 2021, 11:53:54 AM
Quote from: ianthebalance on August 04, 2021, 09:31:44 PM
Due to what was mentioned above, I no longer see a season filming in 2021. A couple months ago I was more optimistic but things have gone south quickly. And no way there would be a family edition type of route considering how bad certain areas of the US are currently

Filming in 2021 has not yet been ruled out to the best of my knowledge. Still TBD I think but  the current covid variants may play a role in that (JMO).
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 19, 2021, 09:47:04 PM
A couple of months ago, I thought they could get the show filmed by the end of the year but now Im not so sure. Outside the surge in cases in the US, I think they need to wait on some more countries in Asia to open up for tourists. Singapore (highly vaccinated) is testing a route with Germany but who knows how long the pilot program will last. You can travel to the Republic of Korea without quarantine if youre vaccinated but the program isnt for tourists. They may have contacts in the tourism ministry who can help them out but I could see it being a tall order. They almost always using one of the rich East Asian countries as jumping off points.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 23, 2021, 02:14:56 PM
The Pfizer vaccine being officially FDA approved is hopefully good news for TAR33
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 23, 2021, 06:03:25 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on August 23, 2021, 02:14:56 PM
The Pfizer vaccine being officially FDA approved is hopefully good news for TAR33
That approval only applies in the United States. Other countries and regions have their own agencies that approve vaccines, and that will more determinative of those countries as to resuming production.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 30, 2021, 12:43:03 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on August 23, 2021, 06:03:25 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on August 23, 2021, 02:14:56 PM
The Pfizer vaccine being officially FDA approved is hopefully good news for TAR33
That approval only applies in the United States. Other countries and regions have their own agencies that approve vaccines, and that will more determinative of those countries as to resuming production.

Though having the full approval from the US FDA, do expedite things for the rest of the world in terms of also getting the same approval from each country's specific agency, at least for the Pfizer shot specifically. But that is just one of the vaccices being used, and the hope that will help reduce the vaccination hesitancy.
However, worldwide vaccinations are being accomplished with vaccines from multiple manufactures. Hopefully this is start of more of them getting official approvals, that would allow for a better context for the possibility of filming to be resumed.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 30, 2021, 02:30:41 PM
The US is off the EU's green travel list now. Probably the death knell for the show filming in the fall.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 31, 2021, 12:12:39 PM
Quote from: cerealking on August 30, 2021, 02:30:41 PM
The US is off the EU's green travel list now. Probably the death knell for the show filming in the fall.

Perhaps. If they wanted to maintain the original route then it would certainly pose problems. However, if they are willing and able to adapt the route to visit European countries outside of the EU, then it might be possible.

Furthermore, there's no rule that says every season has to visit Europe.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 31, 2021, 01:01:55 PM
Quote from: cerealking on August 30, 2021, 02:30:41 PM
The US is off the EU's green travel list now. Probably the death knell for the show filming in the fall.

This is just a recommendation from the EU, and it's still up to individual states to set entry requirements. Some countries might not change their requirements, and others might require a negative test and proof of vaccination instead of one or the other. Still doesn't guarantee a fall filming as many countries are only just starting to get control over the delta variant.

https://www.nytimes.com/article/eu-us-travel-restrictions.html

Quote
If you are fully vaccinated with an E.U.-approved vaccine, which include those manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the requirements you face entering a E.U. country should not change. Many member states have already been urging travelers to bring proof of vaccination and waiving quarantine requirements for those who can show proof of vaccination.

Countries could decide to add new restrictions, but its unclear if any will. Still, youd be wise to have your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine record card handy no matter where you are headed.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 31, 2021, 01:58:45 PM
They already filmed 3 legs in EU. They can race in North & South America and maybe visit some of the non EU Europe countries.

Covid will be there like forever... We know that vaccination is not helping that much, see Israel. Idk if they are waiting for miracle to happen or what. They should either film this already or just cancel the entire franchise, tbh.

TARAU5 was filmed during pandemic and several Peking Express shows with international travel as well.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 31, 2021, 10:22:18 PM
If you had studied any history of the H1N1 global pandemic a century ago, youd understand that this global pandemic was likely to last as long. The fact that there are now multiple vaccines isnt enough, the seven plus billion people have to receive the vaccinations first. With differences in attitudes and behaviors concerning the coronavirus, getting that done was never going to be a quick affair. The emergence of the Delta variant which is far more contagious has not helped matters any. International travel is going to be a problem as many countries want their citizens and residents to avoid areas currently have substantial or high levels of infections, and the areas that are more risky or more safe changes almost by the day. Thats why international travel is essentially limited to vaccinated persons having a necessity to travel.
Once a point is reached where enough people have been vaccinated, the waves of cases will subside. But, and its a big but, nations aiming for zero cases without vaccinations are just fooling themselves.

Australia has its COVID-19 problems, even during the filming of their most recent season, where state borders were opened or closed at a moments notice. I dont know how New Zealand is going to ultimately succeed with a COVID-19 approach the seeks no cases and no vaccinations unless they plan to keep its borders closed permanently.

The Rush franchises may have just been lucky. (Not knowing to which one you are referring.) I seriously doubt theyd be as lucky to film those seasons right now.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Today at 03:59:11 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on August 31, 2021, 10:22:18 PM
If you had studied any history of the H1N1 global pandemic a century ago, youd understand that this global pandemic was likely to last as long. The fact that there are now multiple vaccines isnt enough, the seven plus billion people have to receive the vaccinations first. With differences in attitudes and behaviors concerning the coronavirus, getting that done was never going to be a quick affair. The emergence of the Delta variant which is far more contagious has not helped matters any. International travel is going to be a problem as many countries want their citizens and residents to avoid areas currently have substantial or high levels of infections, and the areas that are more risky or more safe changes almost by the day. Thats why international travel is essentially limited to vaccinated persons having a necessity to travel.
Once a point is reached where enough people have been vaccinated, the waves of cases will subside. But, and its a big but, nations aiming for zero cases without vaccinations are just fooling themselves.

Australia has its COVID-19 problems, even during the filming of their most recent season, where state borders were opened or closed at a moments notice. I dont know how New Zealand is going to ultimately succeed with a COVID-19 approach the seeks no cases and no vaccinations unless they plan to keep its borders closed permanently.

The Rush franchises may have just been lucky. (Not knowing to which one you are referring.) I seriously doubt theyd be as lucky to film those seasons right now.

Just want to chime in on New Zealand, given I am living there. We are currently in the midst of a Delta outbreak, and although it is being dealt with through a lockdown, it is clear that vaccination is key to even a possibility of opening up to other countries. I believe the government made its first mistake by taking it so slow with vaccinating our population (relatively small) and opening to Australia before reaching 20% full vaccination country-wide. The government has managed to ship in a large quantity of Pfizer and I believe the plan is to vaccinate as many as possible by Christmas and early-2022. We currently have almost 50% with the first dose, and 26% fully vaccinated. The hope is to reach 75% full vaccination by early next year. Only then, do I believe some countries will look to open up to each other, given as theschnauzers says, no one country will ever fully vaccinate due to some being completely anti-vaccination.

What this means for Race, I am not sure. It does seem more likely that they will have to wait until early-to-mid 2022 to film, when vaccination levels will be much higher.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Today at 08:03:29 PM
Some country by country information compiled by CNN:

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/us-international-travel-covid-19/index.html
