Canadian here-- while we are reopening the border to American tourists next month, there are still protocols that need to be followed for all international travellers and there are some MAJOR stipulations that are still barring other international travellers (especially those passing through specific countries like India for short periods of time). In addition to needing to be registered through an app, all entrants into the country still need to perform PCR tests and the like in advance of their departure (still seeing turnarounds on this in the States at around 12 hours through private firms) and there is still testing to be done on arrival.



On top of this, some of our provinces have only just reopened-- as in we weren't able to eat indoors until last week. There are still mask mandates; there are still closed locations. There are a lot of hurdles to overcome before there's any sort of normal, easy travel here.



Not to mention the heatwaves out west, the unprecedented forest fires in Manitoba and Ontario.



Running the risk for a country that people on this site have claimed is 'too similar to the U.S.' feels like a bad decision done out of impulse, especially as reports are coming in of Delta Variant upticks in California, Texas, and Floria and the return of the mask mandate in the former, and it would be a death knell to start the race again-- especially with the same cast-- only to need to shut down due to one or more unexpected cases with obvious travelling vectors.



Let's wait until it's safe.