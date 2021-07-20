« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
July 20, 2021, 09:32:43 AM
Quote from: H_E_L_L_O on July 19, 2021, 10:18:17 PM
Canada is going to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9th. Travelers must be able to show proof that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival and the accepted vaccines are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Hopefully well get TARs long awaited return to Canada.

I think Quebec would a really cool place for them to go, especially if they shoot in the fall.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
July 20, 2021, 12:39:54 PM
I would love a Vancouver, BC and Quebec City, QC visit!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
July 20, 2021, 01:15:59 PM
Canadian here-- while we are reopening the border to American tourists next month, there are still protocols that need to be followed for all international travellers and there are some MAJOR stipulations that are still barring other international travellers (especially those passing through specific countries like India for short periods of time).  In addition to needing to be registered through an app, all entrants into the country still need to perform PCR tests and the like in advance of their departure (still seeing turnarounds on this in the States at around 12 hours through private firms) and there is still testing to be done on arrival.

On top of this, some of our provinces have only just reopened-- as in we weren't able to eat indoors until last week.  There are still mask mandates; there are still closed locations.  There are a lot of hurdles to overcome before there's any sort of normal, easy travel here.

Not to mention the heatwaves out west, the unprecedented forest fires in Manitoba and Ontario.

Running the risk for a country that people on this site have claimed is 'too similar to the U.S.' feels like a bad decision done out of impulse, especially as reports are coming in of Delta Variant upticks in California, Texas, and Floria and the return of the mask mandate in the former, and it would be a death knell to start the race again-- especially with the same cast-- only to need to shut down due to one or more unexpected cases with obvious travelling vectors.

Let's wait until it's safe.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 03, 2021, 02:25:35 AM
I wonder if TAR 33 will have a Family Edition-style North American route.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 03, 2021, 06:02:33 PM
Quote from: Jack3257 on August 03, 2021, 02:25:35 AM
I wonder if TAR 33 will have a Family Edition-style North American route.

They will delay it again before they do that.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 03, 2021, 07:25:59 PM
I said in 2020, it wouldnt be until 2022 before filming could resume. With this massive outbreak in much of North America and Europe due to the Delta variant, and surges elsewhere due to other variants, I still dont see a resumption of production for season 33 before next year.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 04, 2021, 03:20:02 PM
So now there is an even worse variant called Delta Plus (or Delta+ not sure), so I see it getting bad again (at least here in the US) if the government doesn't start having mask mandates again. I live in Alabama, and we are not doing good here. People are protesting masks still, and won't get vaccinated. I think most red states are like this which is sad because masks and the COVID vaccines shouldn't be political, and yet in this country it is.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 04, 2021, 09:31:44 PM
Due to what was mentioned above, I no longer see a season filming in 2021. A couple months ago I was more optimistic but things have gone south quickly. And no way there would be a family edition type of route considering how bad certain areas of the US are currently
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 18, 2021, 08:51:44 AM
There is supposed to be TAR 20 year anniversary reunion for first october's weekend according to Jodi Wincheski on Instagram.

Do you guys think they are planning to restart TAR33 production at that event? Or is it my crazy idea/wishfull thinking? lol

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 18, 2021, 11:51:42 AM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on August 18, 2021, 08:51:44 AM
There is supposed to be TAR 20 year anniversary reunion for first october's weekend according to Jodi Wincheski on Instagram.

Do you guys think they are planning to restart TAR33 production at that event? Or is it my crazy idea/wishfull thinking? lol



NO> I have been helping with this as well.

It is a 20 year reunion of sorts for racers (depending on how many decide to travel). Production is in NO  way involved and it has NOTHING to do with any TAR future races whatsoever.

Whether or not there may be a chance for fans to join in for part of the events is still TBD.

But again...NO RELATIONSHIP FOR FUTURE FILMING AT ALL.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 18, 2021, 11:53:54 AM
Quote from: ianthebalance on August 04, 2021, 09:31:44 PM
Due to what was mentioned above, I no longer see a season filming in 2021. A couple months ago I was more optimistic but things have gone south quickly. And no way there would be a family edition type of route considering how bad certain areas of the US are currently

Filming in 2021 has not yet been ruled out to the best of my knowledge. Still TBD I think but  the current covid variants may play a role in that (JMO).
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
August 19, 2021, 09:47:04 PM
A couple of months ago, I thought they could get the show filmed by the end of the year but now Im not so sure. Outside the surge in cases in the US, I think they need to wait on some more countries in Asia to open up for tourists. Singapore (highly vaccinated) is testing a route with Germany but who knows how long the pilot program will last. You can travel to the Republic of Korea without quarantine if youre vaccinated but the program isnt for tourists. They may have contacts in the tourism ministry who can help them out but I could see it being a tall order. They almost always using one of the rich East Asian countries as jumping off points.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Today at 02:14:56 PM
The Pfizer vaccine being officially FDA approved is hopefully good news for TAR33
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Today at 06:03:25 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 02:14:56 PM
The Pfizer vaccine being officially FDA approved is hopefully good news for TAR33
That approval only applies in the United States. Other countries and regions have their own agencies that approve vaccines, and that will more determinative of those countries as to resuming production.
