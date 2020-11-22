« previous next »
Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 35444 times)

Offline cerealking

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 22, 2020, 06:40:47 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on November 22, 2020, 06:13:39 AM
Quote from: Malcooolm on November 17, 2020, 05:57:47 PM
Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated

Just thought, do you think they will restart from the top and recast once the pandemic is over?

No, I believe BVM confirmed in interview they are planning to resume with a original cast.

I guess the next question is whether or not they decide to tweak the route if that means starting earlier of wait and stick to the original one. They stopped in Sweden, right? 
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Qantas announced today that they're going to require all international passengers to be vaccinated once it gets rolled out. I'd assume some other airlines aren't far behind.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 17, 2020, 07:07:55 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out?

I think only racers and crew have to be vaccinated. They can go to corona epicentrums then and they should be safe, I guess. The question now is... Would all of the racers agree to get vaccinated? They can not force them...

If the racers want to be on the show, they can absolutely force them. it's been shown before that the legal agreement that teams sign has them agree to take any shots or medications that the producers deem necessary to travel in certain countries. A covid vaccine will certainly be added to the list. If they resume 33 from where it left off and a team doesn't want the vaccine, they will just not invite them back, and either shorten the race, or maybe just add another NEL.


I think we're still a long ways off from TAR. That lengthy Bertram interview was the key - he didn't say they were waiting on finding a handful of countries that are safe to film in. He said they were waiting for the virus to be gone. While that may not be practical since it appears the virus could be with us forever, at the very least it will require vaccines to be readily available worldwide to really mitigate the risk, and have world travel back to some sense of normalcy.

You have to keep in mid that these seasons go through months of planning. Bertram/production go to every place beforehand to scout and get the production companies in line, long before the race happens there. Given the lengthy pre-production timeline, it's hard to plan a season right now because countries that have low virus numbers right now, have no guarantee of being low 3-6 months from now when they actually film. Countries that looked safe over this past summer are now spiking just like the US is...it's a mess, and is why I think TAR won't film anytime soon.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
IATA, the international group that represents airlines, is working on an app that will roll out after the first for the year thats a travel passport to show youve been vaccinated. So far Qantas is the only big airline to announce theyre for sure going to use it but Id think some of the others arent too far behind.
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 09:10:29 AM
IATA, the international group that represents airlines, is working on an app that will roll out after the first for the year thats a travel passport to show youve been vaccinated. So far Qantas is the only big airline to announce theyre for sure going to use it but Id think some of the others arent too far behind.
As much as I personally dislike CLEAR for its despicable cost, I feel like the U.S. will adopt having vaccination records checked this way and will expand to other countries when they get the green light. It would definitely be great for future production of TAR and those who travel very frequently. No-fuss automatic passport without even getting out your phone.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Quote from: RachelLeVega on December 03, 2020, 11:03:22 AM
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 09:10:29 AM
IATA, the international group that represents airlines, is working on an app that will roll out after the first for the year thats a travel passport to show youve been vaccinated. So far Qantas is the only big airline to announce theyre for sure going to use it but Id think some of the others arent too far behind.
As much as I personally dislike CLEAR for its despicable cost, I feel like the U.S. will adopt having vaccination records checked this way and will expand to other countries when they get the green light. It would definitely be great for future production of TAR and those who travel very frequently. No-fuss automatic passport without even getting out your phone.

I wonder who the first big American airline will be to do something like this. Delta and United both are also testing programs where they've partnered with travel ministries to do quarantine free travel. I think United is with the UK and Delta Italy. You test a few days before you leave, test at the airport before you leave & when you get there, and then do one a few days after you land. You have to give the government your contact information. I saw a video that Wall Street Journal put on their YT channel that some of the developed countries in East Asia (I'd have to double check but I think it's Singapore, SK, Japan, and a couple of others)  have been doing something similar for a couple of months now and they haven't had any issues, then again they've generally faired much better than Western countries as a whole.

That could be another option for the show.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
This thread is for comments on Covid effects on TAR 33.  :)x
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
The EU approved the Pfizer vaccine this week. They're supposed to start rolling it out Monday. The US also bought an additional 100m doses from them.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Another newly formed strains of covid was recently reported in UK. It is said to be more dangerous than the previous ones.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
The EU started its vaccination program today. The US its millionth vaccine this week too.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
ABC says theyre confident theyll be able to film a bachelor in paradise season this summer. Hope this bodes well for some of the other travel related reality shows like TAR. Cyprus also announced that starting in Q2, theyre doing away with all travel restrictions if you prove youve been vaccinated. Id assume other countries arent far behind, especially in the Europe travel zone.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 08:14:57 AM
ABC says theyre confident theyll be able to film a bachelor in paradise season this summer. Hope this bodes well for some of the other travel related reality shows like TAR. Cyprus also announced that starting in Q2, theyre doing away with all travel restrictions if you prove youve been vaccinated. Id assume other countries arent far behind, especially in the Europe travel zone.

TAR is TOTALLY different than a show essentially filmed on a set for a good part.

Right now the UK, most of Europe, Aus. NZ remain on a STRICT lockdown. I have friends in Europe who can only go within a mile or two of their location and VERY strict even for food shopping. Filming would def be out.

USA restrictions are riduiculously less secure than most of the world.

I think we will see shows like Survivor and Batchelor WAY before we see a full blown International TAR.

Just my opinion.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 08:32:24 AM
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 08:14:57 AM
ABC says theyre confident theyll be able to film a bachelor in paradise season this summer. Hope this bodes well for some of the other travel related reality shows like TAR. Cyprus also announced that starting in Q2, theyre doing away with all travel restrictions if you prove youve been vaccinated. Id assume other countries arent far behind, especially in the Europe travel zone.

TAR is TOTALLY different than a show essentially filmed on a set for a good part.

Right now the UK, most of Europe, Aus. NZ remain on a STRICT lockdown. I have friends in Europe who can only go within a mile or two of their location and VERY strict even for food shopping. Filming would def be out.

USA restrictions are riduiculously less secure than most of the world.

I think we will see shows like Survivor and Batchelor WAY before we see a full blown International TAR.

Just my opinion.

I dont disagree at all but its a start.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yup, Survivor is going back to Fiji to film S41 in April and S42 in June.
They only need to travel from point A to B. Not travel all over like TAR. That's the difference and why there's no way S33 resumes filming until Autumn at the earliest, in my opinion.
