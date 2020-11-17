« previous next »
Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 29262 times)

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Yesterday at 06:40:47 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 06:13:39 AM
Quote from: Malcooolm on November 17, 2020, 05:57:47 PM
Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated

Just thought, do you think they will restart from the top and recast once the pandemic is over?

No, I believe BVM confirmed in interview they are planning to resume with a original cast.

I guess the next question is whether or not they decide to tweak the route if that means starting earlier of wait and stick to the original one. They stopped in Sweden, right? 
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Qantas announced today that they're going to require all international passengers to be vaccinated once it gets rolled out. I'd assume some other airlines aren't far behind.
