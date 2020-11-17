Quote from: TARUSAFan on Yesterday at 06:13:39 AM Quote from: Malcooolm on November 17, 2020, 05:57:47 PM Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated



Just thought, do you think they will restart from the top and recast once the pandemic is over?



No, I believe BVM confirmed in interview they are planning to resume with a original cast.



I guess the next question is whether or not they decide to tweak the route if that means starting earlier of wait and stick to the original one. They stopped in Sweden, right?