Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated



Just thought, do you think they will restart from the top and recast once the pandemic is over?



No, I believe BVM confirmed in interview they are planning to resume with a original cast.



I guess the next question is whether or not they decide to tweak the route if that means starting earlier of wait and stick to the original one. They stopped in Sweden, right? Sweden has been a disaster on COVID but the other Nordic countries have done well. They can swap it for somewhere else if they needed. OTOH, they have the capacity to be able to get to to the mass vaccination. We also think they were going to Austria and Vietnam. Austria is a small & wealthy enough country that they'll also be able to vaccinate fast. It's also not very densely populated. Vietnam has been able to keep a handle on the virus but since they're a very densely populated middle income country, they might have a harder time vaccinating. OTOH, they're heavily dependent on tourism money and I could see them letting the show in if CBS promises to follow some rules. We don't know where else they were supposed to go although I'd expect either SK or Japan is on the list since they almost always go to some combo of SK, Japan, and China and I don't see them going back to mainland China any time soon because of politics.