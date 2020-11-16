« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

theschnauzers

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #225 on: November 16, 2020, 08:00:30 PM
Quote from: cerealking on November 16, 2020, 07:23:39 PM
More good news on the vaccine today, Moderna's is 95% effective. Looks like it'll be mass rolled out by April. Hopefully they'll be able to film a new season this summer.
It wont be that fast globally, which is what TAR will need to resume filming season 33.
ianthebalance

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #226 on: November 16, 2020, 08:06:56 PM
Even if it takes a while for TAR to return, at least it helps the human race
ovalorange

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #227 on: November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.
TARUSAFan

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #228 on: November 17, 2020, 05:54:18 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

What I am wondering is that, if the vaccine will be a mandatory requirement moving forward once everything goes back to normal. Well, for all of us who travel.
georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #229 on: November 17, 2020, 05:59:04 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

<<How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?>>

Already done I think.But changes will of course happen.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #230 on: November 17, 2020, 06:44:20 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

I am not really a fan of this. I like S.30, 31's and 32's format in terms of double legs.
I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #231 on: November 17, 2020, 07:07:55 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out?

I think only racers and crew have to be vaccinated. They can go to corona epicentrums then and they should be safe, I guess. The question now is... Would all of the racers agree to get vaccinated? They can not force them...
Online I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #232 on: November 17, 2020, 07:11:24 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on November 17, 2020, 06:44:20 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

I am not really a fan of this. I like S.30, 31's and 32's format in terms of double legs.

Well, there is a high chance this season will not resume at all and CBS will cancel TAR after TAR32, so honestly I don't get this bitching about double legs. Double legs are totally fine under these circumstances.

I would be completely ok if all 8/9 remaining legs would take place in US as well, I just want TAR33 to be finished.
cerealking

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #233 on: November 17, 2020, 11:04:25 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on November 16, 2020, 08:00:30 PM
Quote from: cerealking on November 16, 2020, 07:23:39 PM
More good news on the vaccine today, Moderna's is 95% effective. Looks like it'll be mass rolled out by April. Hopefully they'll be able to film a new season this summer.
It wont be that fast globally, which is what TAR will need to resume filming season 33.

If they do film, Id think theyll stick to richer countries that have the capacity to get to mass vaccination fast.
Offline cerealking

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #234 on: November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #235 on: November 17, 2020, 12:39:44 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 17, 2020, 07:11:24 AM

Well, there is a high chance this season will not resume at all and CBS will cancel TAR after TAR32,


Could you source your info for this please? Because it is not matching what I am hearing.


If it is your own opinion, that's fine...just say so. Thanks!
Online I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #236 on: November 17, 2020, 12:46:06 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 17, 2020, 12:39:44 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 17, 2020, 07:11:24 AM

Well, there is a high chance this season will not resume at all and CBS will cancel TAR after TAR32,


Could you source your info for this please? Because it is not matching what I am hearing.


If it is your own opinion, that's fine...just say so. Thanks!

Yes, it's my own opinion based on poor ratings of TAR32 and current situation with COVID.

Just curious, what are you hearing? thanks
Malcooolm

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #237 on: November 17, 2020, 05:57:47 PM
Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated
zacz

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #238 on: November 19, 2020, 02:09:32 AM
Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.

Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).
Offline cerealking

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #239 on: November 19, 2020, 11:47:32 AM
Quote from: zacz on November 19, 2020, 02:09:32 AM
Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.

Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).

Australia, NZ, Japan, Taiwan, and SK are all developed countries who have the capacity to get to mass vaccination by June (just using that as a placeholder because it's when they normally film the summer seasons). Australia is huge and they've still not hit a lo of places there and haven't been there in a while. They could do a no travel leg there. They haven't been to Taiwan or NZ either in a long time.  Japan is also a country they go to a lot. They've never been out of the Seoul metro area in SK even though they've been there recently so they could go to somewhere like Busan. That's six legs right there.
Offline Malcooolm

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #240 on: November 19, 2020, 01:14:09 PM
Quote from: cerealking on November 19, 2020, 11:47:32 AM
Quote from: zacz on November 19, 2020, 02:09:32 AM
Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.

Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).

Australia, NZ, Japan, Taiwan, and SK are all developed countries who have the capacity to get to mass vaccination by June (just using that as a placeholder because it's when they normally film the summer seasons). Australia is huge and they've still not hit a lo of places there and haven't been there in a while. They could do a no travel leg there. They haven't been to Taiwan or NZ either in a long time.  Japan is also a country they go to a lot. They've never been out of the Seoul metro area in SK even though they've been there recently so they could go to somewhere like Busan. That's six legs right there.
I think another thing to consider too is that these arent just regular travelers. Its a tv show production, they could potentially get special clearance to enter the country as long as theyre tested and quarantined in between legs
Offline cerealking

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #241 on: November 19, 2020, 01:43:34 PM
Quote from: Malcooolm on November 19, 2020, 01:14:09 PM
Quote from: cerealking on November 19, 2020, 11:47:32 AM
Quote from: zacz on November 19, 2020, 02:09:32 AM
Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.

Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).

Australia, NZ, Japan, Taiwan, and SK are all developed countries who have the capacity to get to mass vaccination by June (just using that as a placeholder because it's when they normally film the summer seasons). Australia is huge and they've still not hit a lo of places there and haven't been there in a while. They could do a no travel leg there. They haven't been to Taiwan or NZ either in a long time.  Japan is also a country they go to a lot. They've never been out of the Seoul metro area in SK even though they've been there recently so they could go to somewhere like Busan. That's six legs right there.
I think another thing to consider too is that these arent just regular travelers. Its a tv show production, they could potentially get special clearance to enter the country as long as theyre tested and quarantined in between legs

My guess would be that sometime after the first of the year, there will some kind of agreement made between the G20 and some of the other developed countries (like NZ, Norway, and Switzerland) for quarantine free travel once you've hit a certain rate of vaccination. I could also see some of these countries who rely heavily on tourism for money cutting the show a deal to go there as long as everyone involved is vaccinated for the marketing.

Offline georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #242 on: November 19, 2020, 03:19:07 PM
AUS and NZ have done a fantastic job nearly eradicating COvid within their borders. With VERY strict rules in place.

Vaccine or no...I see very little liklihood of them (or many other countries as well) allowing a US reality TV show in at this time. Next year? Maybe. Or maybe not. Depends on the Covid Status.

Impossible to predict right now. We are talking LIVES here, not entertainment. And I want another show as much as anyone. But am realistic as well.

Survivor would be more likely to be able to film somewhere IMO...they can be isolated pretty much and still film. Shocked they haven't done it yet on some US territory.
dryedmangoez

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #243 on: November 19, 2020, 05:35:05 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 19, 2020, 03:19:07 PM
AUS and NZ have done a fantastic job nearly eradicating COvid within their borders. With VERY strict rules in place.

Vaccine or no...I see very little liklihood of them (or many other countries as well) allowing a US reality TV show in at this time. Next year? Maybe. Or maybe not. Depends on the Covid Status.

Impossible to predict right now. We are talking LIVES here, not entertainment. And I want another show as much as anyone. But am realistic as well.

Survivor would be more likely to be able to film somewhere IMO...they can be isolated pretty much and still film. Shocked they haven't done it yet on some US territory.

Yeah, considering Survivor is as isolated a production as BB and Love Island (perhaps more so since they can find a remote island and crew will obviously be isolated there for weeks, regardless of covid), it's surprising that there is almost zero movement on possibly going back into production any time soon.
Xoruz

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #244 on: November 19, 2020, 05:58:37 PM
Quote from: dryedmangoez on November 19, 2020, 05:35:05 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 19, 2020, 03:19:07 PM
AUS and NZ have done a fantastic job nearly eradicating COvid within their borders. With VERY strict rules in place.

Vaccine or no...I see very little liklihood of them (or many other countries as well) allowing a US reality TV show in at this time. Next year? Maybe. Or maybe not. Depends on the Covid Status.

Impossible to predict right now. We are talking LIVES here, not entertainment. And I want another show as much as anyone. But am realistic as well.

Survivor would be more likely to be able to film somewhere IMO...they can be isolated pretty much and still film. Shocked they haven't done it yet on some US territory.

Yeah, considering Survivor is as isolated a production as BB and Love Island (perhaps more so since they can find a remote island and crew will obviously be isolated there for weeks, regardless of covid), it's surprising that there is almost zero movement on possibly going back into production any time soon.

Survivor is isolated but not a bubble. In Fiji, the crew is comprised of around 400 Americans, Australians, and Fijians. The locals like boat drivers, set builders, and resort staff for prejury and Ponderosa go to work and then go home. BB crew didn't have to interact with the cast but the hired locals would. I would especially fear for the boat drivers as you have a lot of people in a cramped space for an hour or two.
Offline dryedmangoez

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #245 on: November 19, 2020, 06:18:04 PM
Yes, but it would be understood that they would have to create a bubble and work with a much smaller crew than normal. And they'd have to be creative and efficient in using the limited resources they have. It would be a scaled down production, even a year from now. And even with vaccines and less cases.
Offline georgiapeach

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #246 on: November 19, 2020, 09:07:59 PM
And as lovely as Fiji has been, it could have been filmed anywhere IF they abandoned the stockpile of props and sets and decided sadly to not use Fiji and its trained crews and the Dream Teamers.

There are closed islands/resorts all over that could have been made to work. Disney itself was closed for awhile.  LOL they could have used a farm somewhere for all that. Loads of film crews have been out of work. It would have been different and likely difficult but in my eyes ...possible.

But choices were made and now with new outbreaks in the US not many places are going to welcome us in. Just as other places in the world have become more possible and open it will be more difficult to have those places accept a large # of Americans. Tests or vaccines aside...at the moment it seems very difficult for Survivor.

But lets hope someone wiser than me has a plan. :tup: I would LOVE to be wrong.
Offline cerealking

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #247 on: November 19, 2020, 09:44:23 PM
I cant say I know too much about how survivor is produced but I could see CBS working out a deal with one of the middle income Asian countries thats handled the outbreak well that is heavily reliant tourism money like Thailand or Vietnam to do the show if they promise to vaccinate the local crew as well. Id think CBS has the logistical capacity to do something like that. I cant imagine how much money shows like this pump into local economies, especially in middle income countries where the dollar goes really far.
Online TARUSAFan

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #248 on: Today at 06:13:39 AM
Quote from: Malcooolm on November 17, 2020, 05:57:47 PM
Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated

Just thought, do you think they will restart from the top and recast once the pandemic is over?
Online I ♥ TAR

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #249 on: Today at 06:40:47 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 06:13:39 AM
Quote from: Malcooolm on November 17, 2020, 05:57:47 PM
Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated

Just thought, do you think they will restart from the top and recast once the pandemic is over?

No, I believe BVM confirmed in interview they are planning to resume with a original cast.
