Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.



Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).



Australia, NZ, Japan, Taiwan, and SK are all developed countries who have the capacity to get to mass vaccination by June (just using that as a placeholder because it's when they normally film the summer seasons). Australia is huge and they've still not hit a lo of places there and haven't been there in a while. They could do a no travel leg there. They haven't been to Taiwan or NZ either in a long time. Japan is also a country they go to a lot. They've never been out of the Seoul metro area in SK even though they've been there recently so they could go to somewhere like Busan. That's six legs right there.