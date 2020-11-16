« previous next »
Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 28369 times)

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #225 on: November 16, 2020, 08:00:30 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on November 16, 2020, 07:23:39 PM
More good news on the vaccine today, Moderna's is 95% effective. Looks like it'll be mass rolled out by April. Hopefully they'll be able to film a new season this summer.
It wont be that fast globally, which is what TAR will need to resume filming season 33.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #226 on: November 16, 2020, 08:06:56 PM »
Even if it takes a while for TAR to return, at least it helps the human race
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #227 on: November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM »
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #228 on: November 17, 2020, 05:54:18 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

What I am wondering is that, if the vaccine will be a mandatory requirement moving forward once everything goes back to normal. Well, for all of us who travel.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #229 on: November 17, 2020, 05:59:04 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

<<How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?>>

Already done I think.But changes will of course happen.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #230 on: November 17, 2020, 06:44:20 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

I am not really a fan of this. I like S.30, 31's and 32's format in terms of double legs.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #231 on: November 17, 2020, 07:07:55 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out?

I think only racers and crew have to be vaccinated. They can go to corona epicentrums then and they should be safe, I guess. The question now is... Would all of the racers agree to get vaccinated? They can not force them...
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #232 on: November 17, 2020, 07:11:24 AM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on November 17, 2020, 06:44:20 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

I am not really a fan of this. I like S.30, 31's and 32's format in terms of double legs.

Well, there is a high chance this season will not resume at all and CBS will cancel TAR after TAR32, so honestly I don't get this bitching about double legs. Double legs are totally fine under these circumstances.

I would be completely ok if all 8/9 remaining legs would take place in US as well, I just want TAR33 to be finished.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #233 on: November 17, 2020, 11:04:25 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on November 16, 2020, 08:00:30 PM
Quote from: cerealking on November 16, 2020, 07:23:39 PM
More good news on the vaccine today, Moderna's is 95% effective. Looks like it'll be mass rolled out by April. Hopefully they'll be able to film a new season this summer.
It wont be that fast globally, which is what TAR will need to resume filming season 33.

If they do film, Id think theyll stick to richer countries that have the capacity to get to mass vaccination fast.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #234 on: November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on November 16, 2020, 08:14:23 PM
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #235 on: November 17, 2020, 12:39:44 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 17, 2020, 07:11:24 AM

Well, there is a high chance this season will not resume at all and CBS will cancel TAR after TAR32,


Could you source your info for this please? Because it is not matching what I am hearing.


If it is your own opinion, that's fine...just say so. Thanks!
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #236 on: November 17, 2020, 12:46:06 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on November 17, 2020, 12:39:44 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 17, 2020, 07:11:24 AM

Well, there is a high chance this season will not resume at all and CBS will cancel TAR after TAR32,


Could you source your info for this please? Because it is not matching what I am hearing.


If it is your own opinion, that's fine...just say so. Thanks!

Yes, it's my own opinion based on poor ratings of TAR32 and current situation with COVID.

Just curious, what are you hearing? thanks
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #237 on: November 17, 2020, 05:57:47 PM »
Interesting note: One of the 33 couples has broken up recently. Itll be interesting to see how thats handled when they start shooting again (Im hopeful) if they werent yet eliminated
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #238 on: Today at 02:09:32 AM »
Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.

Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #239 on: Today at 11:47:32 AM »
Quote from: zacz on Today at 02:09:32 AM
Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.

Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).

Australia, NZ, Japan, Taiwan, and SK are all developed countries who have the capacity to get to mass vaccination by June (just using that as a placeholder because it's when they normally film the summer seasons). Australia is huge and they've still not hit a lo of places there and haven't been there in a while. They could do a no travel leg there. They haven't been to Taiwan or NZ either in a long time.  Japan is also a country they go to a lot. They've never been out of the Seoul metro area in SK even though they've been there recently so they could go to somewhere like Busan. That's six legs right there.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #240 on: Today at 01:14:09 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 11:47:32 AM
Quote from: zacz on Today at 02:09:32 AM
Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.

Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).

Australia, NZ, Japan, Taiwan, and SK are all developed countries who have the capacity to get to mass vaccination by June (just using that as a placeholder because it's when they normally film the summer seasons). Australia is huge and they've still not hit a lo of places there and haven't been there in a while. They could do a no travel leg there. They haven't been to Taiwan or NZ either in a long time.  Japan is also a country they go to a lot. They've never been out of the Seoul metro area in SK even though they've been there recently so they could go to somewhere like Busan. That's six legs right there.
I think another thing to consider too is that these arent just regular travelers. Its a tv show production, they could potentially get special clearance to enter the country as long as theyre tested and quarantined in between legs
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #241 on: Today at 01:43:34 PM »
Quote from: Malcooolm on Today at 01:14:09 PM
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 11:47:32 AM
Quote from: zacz on Today at 02:09:32 AM
Quote from: cerealking on November 17, 2020, 11:53:55 AM
Yeah, Id expect an East Asia/Oceania heavy season if theyre able to film since theyve generally faired a lot better than Western countries.

Problem is those countries who have faired well all have strict quarantine on all international arrivals. I cannot see this changing until the vaccination is sufficiently well spread worldwide. When they do start opening up next year I suspect it will only be to countries who also have a low number of cases (which the US is definitely does not fit).

Australia, NZ, Japan, Taiwan, and SK are all developed countries who have the capacity to get to mass vaccination by June (just using that as a placeholder because it's when they normally film the summer seasons). Australia is huge and they've still not hit a lo of places there and haven't been there in a while. They could do a no travel leg there. They haven't been to Taiwan or NZ either in a long time.  Japan is also a country they go to a lot. They've never been out of the Seoul metro area in SK even though they've been there recently so they could go to somewhere like Busan. That's six legs right there.
I think another thing to consider too is that these arent just regular travelers. Its a tv show production, they could potentially get special clearance to enter the country as long as theyre tested and quarantined in between legs

My guess would be that sometime after the first of the year, there will some kind of agreement made between the G20 and some of the other developed countries (like NZ, Norway, and Switzerland) for quarantine free travel once you've hit a certain rate of vaccination. I could also see some of these countries who rely heavily on tourism for money cutting the show a deal to go there as long as everyone involved is vaccinated for the marketing.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
« Reply #242 on: Today at 03:19:07 PM »
AUS and NZ have done a fantastic job nearly eradicating COvid within their borders. With VERY strict rules in place.

Vaccine or no...I see very little liklihood of them (or many other countries as well) allowing a US reality TV show in at this time. Next year? Maybe. Or maybe not. Depends on the Covid Status.

Impossible to predict right now. We are talking LIVES here, not entertainment. And I want another show as much as anyone. But am realistic as well.

Survivor would be more likely to be able to film somewhere IMO...they can be isolated pretty much and still film. Shocked they haven't done it yet on some US territory.
