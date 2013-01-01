« previous next »
Author Topic: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS  (Read 27659 times)

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
More good news on the vaccine today, Moderna's is 95% effective. Looks like it'll be mass rolled out by April. Hopefully they'll be able to film a new season this summer.
It wont be that fast globally, which is what TAR will need to resume filming season 33.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Even if it takes a while for TAR to return, at least it helps the human race
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

What I am wondering is that, if the vaccine will be a mandatory requirement moving forward once everything goes back to normal. Well, for all of us who travel.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

<<How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?>>

Already done I think.But changes will of course happen.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

I am not really a fan of this. I like S.30, 31's and 32's format in terms of double legs.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out?

I think only racers and crew have to be vaccinated. They can go to corona epicentrums then and they should be safe, I guess. The question now is... Would all of the racers agree to get vaccinated? They can not force them...
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Yeah so I guess the question is do we just need the racers and crew vaccinated? How much of the world's population vaccinated is good enough and safe enough to go out? How quickly can production pull together a route and tasks for the remaining 10 legs or so?

I'd guess regardless of whether the vaccine has rolled out globally that production would look towards filming in low case countries. Assuming production can secure entry to each country the best bet is probably something along the lines of South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, NZ, Aus and some Pacific islands. I'd expect a boatload of double legs as well.

I am not really a fan of this. I like S.30, 31's and 32's format in terms of double legs.

Well, there is a high chance this season will not resume at all and CBS will cancel TAR after TAR32, so honestly I don't get this bitching about double legs. Double legs are totally fine under these circumstances.

I would be completely ok if all 8/9 remaining legs would take place in US as well, I just want TAR33 to be finished.
