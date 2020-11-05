Quote from: HavaDrPepper on November 12, 2020, 02:28:30 PM Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 12, 2020, 10:03:09 AM Ohio's governor is threatening to go back into lockdown.



I live in Ohio. I listened to his live talk to the people of the state last night and his press conference today (just ended). He specifically said he DOES NOT WANT TO DO ANOTHER LOCKDOWN. Stricter regulations, yes. Lockdowns, no.

Thanks for the info and update! Hoping the regulations will be a step forward to reducing the numbers in the state.



Stay safe and well.





I'm doing my part but many aren't and that's why the number keep rising, especially in my county. I just don't get people. They bitch and complain about the mask restrictions but say that we need to go into a lockdown. I would rather have the freedom to do things even if I have to wear a mask than to stay at home doing nothing because some official tells me I have to. Ohio has been on a nice path to recovery from the spring shutdown with unemployment rates around 8% from over 17% in April. Another lockdown would devastate the economy. I found some maps of unemployment rates in the state for past months. My county in February had a 3.6% rate. March was 4%. April was 19.5% (shutdown the whole month). Things started opening up again in May and the rate was down to 11.6%. By September it had dropped to 5.6%.I know I'm retired and don't have to worry about going out to work but I really feel for those that do need to work to take care of their families. But I guess those that want the lockdown want the government to take care of them instead of doing it themselves.