DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #200 on: November 05, 2020, 05:44:43 PM
They should just race rest of the legs in the US. Australia is sucessfully filming domestic season now... Survivor SA is filming domestic season, Australian Survivor planning it as well... US production is just lazy and kind of naive, are they waiting for miracle to happen? Film it in the US.

I know it's not that easy, but CBS is just losing their income with waiting for Fiji/world to open again.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #201 on: November 05, 2020, 06:06:20 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 05, 2020, 05:44:43 PM
They should just race rest of the legs in the US. Australia is sucessfully filming domestic season now... Survivor SA is filming domestic season, Australian Survivor planning it as well... US production is just lazy and kind of naive, are they waiting for miracle to happen? Film it in the US.

I know it's not that easy, but CBS is just losing their income with waiting for Fiji/world to open again.

Maybe it's possible to film Survivor but Amazing Race no way. Besides, America is worst-hit compared to Australia. 
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #202 on: November 05, 2020, 06:27:09 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 05, 2020, 05:44:43 PM
They should just race rest of the legs in the US. Australia is sucessfully filming domestic season now... Survivor SA is filming domestic season, Australian Survivor planning it as well... US production is just lazy and kind of naive, are they waiting for miracle to happen? Film it in the US.

I know it's not that easy, but CBS is just losing their income with waiting for Fiji/world to open again.

Not some shows chose to film domestically, the current season of The Bachelorette (Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams) filmed in a single location as well as upcoming The Bachelor season (Matt James). The upcoming original British season of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is going to film in Wales rather than Australia due to travel restrictions.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #203 on: November 05, 2020, 06:46:03 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 05, 2020, 05:44:43 PM
They should just race rest of the legs in the US. Australia is sucessfully filming domestic season now... Survivor SA is filming domestic season, Australian Survivor planning it as well... US production is just lazy and kind of naive, are they waiting for miracle to happen? Film it in the US.

I know it's not that easy, but CBS is just losing their income with waiting for Fiji/world to open again.

I'd rather just not have TAR than another domestic edition. The USA isn't exactly the safest place in the world for COVID19 anyway.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #204 on: November 05, 2020, 07:43:09 PM
TAR33 coming to race around just Australia?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #205 on: November 05, 2020, 10:03:08 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on November 05, 2020, 07:43:09 PM
TAR33 coming to race around just Australia?
No, The Amazing Race Australia 5 is filming entirely in Australia.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #206 on: November 05, 2020, 10:05:16 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on November 05, 2020, 10:03:08 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on November 05, 2020, 07:43:09 PM
TAR33 coming to race around just Australia?
No, The Amazing Race Australia 5 is filming entirely in Australia.

Oh I know, I was just joking. But if CBS is really desperate enough, they legitimately could pull a TARAUS and have the remaining 9 legs for TAR33 be filmed there. lol
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #207 on: November 06, 2020, 02:33:59 PM
Teams would need to wear masks in a local version and production would hate that! Plus the USA is the worst Covid country.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #208 on: November 12, 2020, 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #209 on: November 12, 2020, 05:07:10 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 12, 2020, 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.
That speculation is a little premature. We dont know yet how soon any vaccine candidate will reach approval for widespread global distribution, and how that will be specifically handled. The one vaccine candidate, would need about 15 billion doses to cover everyone on the planet, literally, and the old storage needed to transport and deliver it.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #210 on: November 12, 2020, 05:24:40 AM
Well we do know when, the projection at the moment is that the vaccines will start to be rolled out by the first quarter of 2021 assuming all goes to according to plan.

If you also expect everyone in the world to get vaccinated before TAR goes out again, good luck to you :lol3:
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #211 on: November 12, 2020, 07:03:49 AM
I think it may have stirred a bit of HOPE in TARland too....  :gnome
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #212 on: November 12, 2020, 09:34:58 AM
I miss TAR after TAR32 finishes airing

Either way, I feel TAR33 is going to be cancelled and I think TAR 34 will be on after the COVID weakens

Some countries are almost clear with the virus
NZ/Taiwan

Hopefully, we get to see TAR resume soon
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #213 on: November 12, 2020, 10:03:09 AM
Quote from: Parovic on November 12, 2020, 09:34:58 AM
I miss TAR after TAR32 finishes airing

Either way, I feel TAR33 is going to be cancelled and I think TAR 34 will be on after the COVID weakens

Some countries are almost clear with the virus
NZ/Taiwan

Hopefully, we get to see TAR resume soon
The island nations are definitely going to be cured faster since it's easier for them to control it, but it's still pretty awful globally and domestically. Here in Illinois, it's in an extremely extremely extremely alarming condition. We have seemingly the most total cases discovered this week in the U.S. and in the world to date, most in my city, and our governor isn't proactively doing anything to lessen the number, just leaving it to local gov'ts. Ohio's governor is threatening to go back into lockdown. New York's governor just announced their non-essentials rollback and curfew because of their surge. Airports and train stations are still game for the spread.

I'll say I'm hopeful things get controlled, but it's just not looking promising. The U.S. definitely needs at bare minimum, best case scenario, 4 more years at an efficiency rate for everyone to be responsible in even acknowledging the virus. 8 if we're lucky to have a staggering majority on the same page. Definitely mandatory foolproof vaccinations before continuing employment like the meningitis shots for colleges.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #214 on: November 12, 2020, 10:45:14 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 12, 2020, 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.

I wonder what will happen with teams who will refuse to get vaccinated. I mean they can not force them... Will they be disqualified?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #215 on: November 12, 2020, 10:46:42 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 12, 2020, 10:03:09 AM
Quote from: Parovic on November 12, 2020, 09:34:58 AM
I miss TAR after TAR32 finishes airing

Either way, I feel TAR33 is going to be cancelled and I think TAR 34 will be on after the COVID weakens

Some countries are almost clear with the virus
NZ/Taiwan

Hopefully, we get to see TAR resume soon
The island nations are definitely going to be cured faster since it's easier for them to control it

We may be the exception lol
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #216 on: November 12, 2020, 12:00:38 PM
With things looking good on the vaccine front, I'm hoping they get to film one this maybe in the spring or probably summer. Though they'd probably have to stick to countries with the public health infrastructure to have it rolled out by then. Industrialized country only route?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #217 on: November 12, 2020, 12:03:40 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 12, 2020, 10:45:14 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 12, 2020, 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.

I wonder what will happen with teams who will refuse to get vaccinated. I mean they can not force them... Will they be disqualified?

Being on the show is a choice, it's no different than someone not choosing to get the other shots they make them get for the show. They can easily find someone who will take it.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #218 on: November 12, 2020, 12:31:29 PM
Quote from: cerealking on November 12, 2020, 12:03:40 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 12, 2020, 10:45:14 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 12, 2020, 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.

I wonder what will happen with teams who will refuse to get vaccinated. I mean they can not force them... Will they be disqualified?

Being on the show is a choice, it's no different than someone not choosing to get the other shots they make them get for the show. They can easily find someone who will take it.

My post was related to TAR33 cast because right now we are counting they will resume the season with the same cast at some point.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #219 on: November 12, 2020, 01:26:44 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 12, 2020, 12:31:29 PM
Quote from: cerealking on November 12, 2020, 12:03:40 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 12, 2020, 10:45:14 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on November 12, 2020, 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.

I wonder what will happen with teams who will refuse to get vaccinated. I mean they can not force them... Will they be disqualified?

Being on the show is a choice, it's no different than someone not choosing to get the other shots they make them get for the show. They can easily find someone who will take it.

My post was related to TAR33 cast because right now we are counting they will resume the season with the same cast at some point.

They only filmed two legs right? They can swap someone in if they have to.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #220 on: November 12, 2020, 02:28:30 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 12, 2020, 10:03:09 AM
Ohio's governor is threatening to go back into lockdown.

I live in Ohio. I listened to his live talk to the people of the state last night and his press conference today (just ended).  He specifically said he DOES NOT WANT TO DO ANOTHER LOCKDOWN.  Stricter regulations, yes. Lockdowns, no.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #221 on: November 12, 2020, 07:02:14 PM
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on November 12, 2020, 02:28:30 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 12, 2020, 10:03:09 AM
Ohio's governor is threatening to go back into lockdown.

I live in Ohio. I listened to his live talk to the people of the state last night and his press conference today (just ended).  He specifically said he DOES NOT WANT TO DO ANOTHER LOCKDOWN.  Stricter regulations, yes. Lockdowns, no.
Thanks for the info and update!  :tup: Hoping the regulations will be a step forward to reducing the numbers in the state.

Stay safe and well.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #222 on: Today at 09:25:47 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 12, 2020, 07:02:14 PM
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on November 12, 2020, 02:28:30 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on November 12, 2020, 10:03:09 AM
Ohio's governor is threatening to go back into lockdown.

I live in Ohio. I listened to his live talk to the people of the state last night and his press conference today (just ended).  He specifically said he DOES NOT WANT TO DO ANOTHER LOCKDOWN.  Stricter regulations, yes. Lockdowns, no.
Thanks for the info and update!  :tup: Hoping the regulations will be a step forward to reducing the numbers in the state.

Stay safe and well.


I'm doing my part but many aren't and that's why the number keep rising, especially in my county.  I just don't get people. They bitch and complain about the mask restrictions but say that we need to go into a lockdown. I would rather have the freedom to do things even if I have to wear a mask than to stay at home doing nothing because some official tells me I have to. Ohio has been on a nice path to recovery from the spring shutdown with unemployment rates around 8% from over 17% in April.  Another lockdown would devastate the economy.  I found some maps of unemployment rates in the state for past months.  My county in February had a 3.6% rate.  March was 4%. April was 19.5% (shutdown the whole month). Things started opening up again in May and the rate was down to 11.6%.  By September it had dropped to 5.6%.

I know I'm retired and don't have to worry about going out to work but I really feel for those that do need to work to take care of their families.  But I guess those that want the lockdown want the government to take care of them instead of doing it themselves.  :idgit
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #223 on: Today at 09:37:51 AM
My biggest fear is that this season will never resume and CBS will cancel TAR after TAR32 due to poor ratings.  :'(

I just want this season to resume and air. I will be in peace if this will get cancel then.
