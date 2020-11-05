« previous next »
DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #200 on: November 05, 2020, 05:44:43 PM
They should just race rest of the legs in the US. Australia is sucessfully filming domestic season now... Survivor SA is filming domestic season, Australian Survivor planning it as well... US production is just lazy and kind of naive, are they waiting for miracle to happen? Film it in the US.

I know it's not that easy, but CBS is just losing their income with waiting for Fiji/world to open again.

Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #201 on: November 05, 2020, 06:06:20 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 05, 2020, 05:44:43 PM
They should just race rest of the legs in the US. Australia is sucessfully filming domestic season now... Survivor SA is filming domestic season, Australian Survivor planning it as well... US production is just lazy and kind of naive, are they waiting for miracle to happen? Film it in the US.

I know it's not that easy, but CBS is just losing their income with waiting for Fiji/world to open again.

Maybe it's possible to film Survivor but Amazing Race no way. Besides, America is worst-hit compared to Australia. 
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #202 on: November 05, 2020, 06:27:09 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 05, 2020, 05:44:43 PM
They should just race rest of the legs in the US. Australia is sucessfully filming domestic season now... Survivor SA is filming domestic season, Australian Survivor planning it as well... US production is just lazy and kind of naive, are they waiting for miracle to happen? Film it in the US.

I know it's not that easy, but CBS is just losing their income with waiting for Fiji/world to open again.

Not some shows chose to film domestically, the current season of The Bachelorette (Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams) filmed in a single location as well as upcoming The Bachelor season (Matt James). The upcoming original British season of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is going to film in Wales rather than Australia due to travel restrictions.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #203 on: November 05, 2020, 06:46:03 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 05, 2020, 05:44:43 PM
They should just race rest of the legs in the US. Australia is sucessfully filming domestic season now... Survivor SA is filming domestic season, Australian Survivor planning it as well... US production is just lazy and kind of naive, are they waiting for miracle to happen? Film it in the US.

I know it's not that easy, but CBS is just losing their income with waiting for Fiji/world to open again.

I'd rather just not have TAR than another domestic edition. The USA isn't exactly the safest place in the world for COVID19 anyway.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #204 on: November 05, 2020, 07:43:09 PM
TAR33 coming to race around just Australia?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #205 on: November 05, 2020, 10:03:08 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on November 05, 2020, 07:43:09 PM
TAR33 coming to race around just Australia?
No, The Amazing Race Australia 5 is filming entirely in Australia.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #206 on: November 05, 2020, 10:05:16 PM
Quote from: LandonM170 on November 05, 2020, 10:03:08 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on November 05, 2020, 07:43:09 PM
TAR33 coming to race around just Australia?
No, The Amazing Race Australia 5 is filming entirely in Australia.

Oh I know, I was just joking. But if CBS is really desperate enough, they legitimately could pull a TARAUS and have the remaining 9 legs for TAR33 be filmed there. lol
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #207 on: November 06, 2020, 02:33:59 PM
Teams would need to wear masks in a local version and production would hate that! Plus the USA is the worst Covid country.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #208 on: Today at 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #209 on: Today at 05:07:10 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.
That speculation is a little premature. We dont know yet how soon any vaccine candidate will reach approval for widespread global distribution, and how that will be specifically handled. The one vaccine candidate, would need about 15 billion doses to cover everyone on the planet, literally, and the old storage needed to transport and deliver it.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #210 on: Today at 05:24:40 AM
Well we do know when, the projection at the moment is that the vaccines will start to be rolled out by the first quarter of 2021 assuming all goes to according to plan.

If you also expect everyone in the world to get vaccinated before TAR goes out again, good luck to you :lol3:
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:03:49 AM
I think it may have stirred a bit of HOPE in TARland too....  :gnome
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #212 on: Today at 09:34:58 AM
I miss TAR after TAR32 finishes airing

Either way, I feel TAR33 is going to be cancelled and I think TAR 34 will be on after the COVID weakens

Some countries are almost clear with the virus
NZ/Taiwan

Hopefully, we get to see TAR resume soon
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #213 on: Today at 10:03:09 AM
Quote from: Parovic on Today at 09:34:58 AM
I miss TAR after TAR32 finishes airing

Either way, I feel TAR33 is going to be cancelled and I think TAR 34 will be on after the COVID weakens

Some countries are almost clear with the virus
NZ/Taiwan

Hopefully, we get to see TAR resume soon
The island nations are definitely going to be cured faster since it's easier for them to control it, but it's still pretty awful globally and domestically. Here in Illinois, it's in an extremely extremely extremely alarming condition. We have seemingly the most total cases discovered this week in the U.S. and in the world to date, most in my city, and our governor isn't proactively doing anything to lessen the number, just leaving it to local gov'ts. Ohio's governor is threatening to go back into lockdown. New York's governor just announced their non-essentials rollback and curfew because of their surge. Airports and train stations are still game for the spread.

I'll say I'm hopeful things get controlled, but it's just not looking promising. The U.S. definitely needs at bare minimum, best case scenario, 4 more years at an efficiency rate for everyone to be responsible in even acknowledging the virus. 8 if we're lucky to have a staggering majority on the same page. Definitely mandatory foolproof vaccinations before continuing employment like the meningitis shots for colleges.
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #214 on: Today at 10:45:14 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on Today at 12:45:11 AM
Well now that there's news of a supposed vaccine rolling out in early 2021, maybe it does open us to finishing off the filming of this later in the year.

I wonder what will happen with teams who will refuse to get vaccinated. I mean they can not force them... Will they be disqualified?
Re: DISCUSSION of the TAR 33 SUSPENSION DUE TO CORONOVIRUS
Reply #215 on: Today at 10:46:42 AM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 10:03:09 AM
Quote from: Parovic on Today at 09:34:58 AM
I miss TAR after TAR32 finishes airing

Either way, I feel TAR33 is going to be cancelled and I think TAR 34 will be on after the COVID weakens

Some countries are almost clear with the virus
NZ/Taiwan

Hopefully, we get to see TAR resume soon
The island nations are definitely going to be cured faster since it's easier for them to control it

We may be the exception lol
