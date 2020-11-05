I miss TAR after TAR32 finishes airing



Either way, I feel TAR33 is going to be cancelled and I think TAR 34 will be on after the COVID weakens



Some countries are almost clear with the virus

NZ/Taiwan



Hopefully, we get to see TAR resume soon



acknowledging

The island nations are definitely going to be cured faster since it's easier for them to control it, but it's still pretty awful globally and domestically. Here in Illinois, it's in an extremely extremely extremely alarming condition. We have seemingly the most total cases discovered this week in the U.S. and in the world to date, most in my city, and our governor isn't proactively doing anything to lessen the number, just leaving it to local gov'ts. Ohio's governor is threatening to go back into lockdown. New York's governor just announced their non-essentials rollback and curfew because of their surge. Airports and train stations are still game for the spread.I'll say I'm hopeful things get controlled, but it's just not looking promising. The U.S. definitely needs at bare minimum, best case scenario, 4 more years at an efficiency rate for everyone to be responsible in eventhe virus. 8 if we're lucky to have a staggering majority on the same page. Definitely mandatory foolproof vaccinations before continuing employment like the meningitis shots for colleges.