TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #100 on: January 23, 2021, 07:20:07 PM
Honestly, Beau is doing such a poor job promoting show in these interviews. He seems so bitter like he did not have fun at all during filming and just did this all because of money.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #101 on: January 23, 2021, 07:22:39 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on January 23, 2021, 07:20:07 PM
Honestly, Beau is doing such a poor job promoting show in these interviews. He seems so bitter like he did not have fun at all during filming and just did this all because of money.

and it's equally annoying because he's the face of almost all the promos lol
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #102 on: January 23, 2021, 08:00:38 PM
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on January 23, 2021, 07:20:07 PM
Honestly, Beau is doing such a poor job promoting show in these interviews. He seems so bitter like he did not have fun at all during filming and just did this all because of money.

He probably encountered plenty of rats in his quarantine hotel and is still angry.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #103 on: January 24, 2021, 09:05:35 PM
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #104 on: January 24, 2021, 09:08:19 PM
If anyone wishes to throw a Premiere Party to celebrate the premiere of TAR Australia 5, here's everything you'll ever need! :)

https://10play.com.au/ip/s3/2021/01/18/2d3d961f3c08d9d612a71b9dea45e6b5-1025826.pdf
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #105 on: January 25, 2021, 01:11:12 AM
Need a refresher on the rules of the race? Beau Ryan's got you sorted! 👌

#AmazingRaceAU starts 7.30 Next Monday on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1662202533988570/
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #106 on: January 25, 2021, 04:45:10 PM
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #107 on: January 26, 2021, 06:07:59 AM
https://www.adnews.com.au/news/the-amazing-race-australia-eps-on-the-joy-of-filming-at-home

Tasmania was a late add on!

<<“The team at Eureka did an amazing job pre-production,” Scott tells AdNews.

“They had a number of different routes planned and we had to basically respond to the current climate with border closures, et cetera. For example, we were a couple of weeks into filming when there were some border restrictions eased and we were able to get into Tasmania, which when we started filming we weren't able to. So we had to be quite nimble with our creative.>>
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #108 on: January 27, 2021, 02:58:59 AM
More:

And while the production team was thrown a lot of curveballs Mogford admits that they also got lucky with being able to film more episodes than they expected.

A couple of late border changes like Tasmania meant we could go to more places and were able to film a lot of episodes.

In South Australia, we went from sea lions to gospel music in one fell swoop, it is so diverse.

In inner-city Adelaide, there was gospel choir singing in Swahili and you think we would have done that in Africa but it was the middle of Adelaide.

https://www.mediaweek.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia-in-australia-eureka-ep-on-unique-season

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #109 on: January 27, 2021, 03:52:45 AM
Will you be supporting your state when these 14 teams race around Australia? 🙌

#AmazingRaceAU, starts Monday Feb 1 on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #110 on: January 27, 2021, 01:49:48 PM
Two new twists: First Class Pass and T-Junction.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/01/new-rules-on-amazing-race-australia.html

First Class Pass: Awarded to first place team in non-elimination leg. Holders then get to skip the next leg and award an advantage to one of the final two teams to check-in and a disadvantage to the other team.

T-Junction: Similar to TAR 6 Leg 2's viking task, but for a whole leg. First team to arrive at T-Junction splits the teams into two super-teams. The super-teams then run the leg, and the second super-team to arrive at the Pit Stop has to choose which team to eliminate.
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #111 on: January 27, 2021, 03:19:32 PM
It would be amusing if after the agony of deciding who to eliminate after the T-Junction that it turns out to be a non-elimination leg  :funny:

Edit: Upon further thought Im worried a combined team could throw the T-Junction to get rid of a specific team
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #112 on: January 27, 2021, 05:03:58 PM
I don't like both twists...
I HATE that some teams will skip the next leg completely..
It will f*cuk with the placement averages, and they won't get to experience the whole thing.
I don't mind the salvage/sabotage thing, but it's not fair for the second-to-last team.. they are not last so they shouldn't be consequences.
The twist should be : The first place team decides if they want to help (salvage) or sabotage that last team. Maybe if it's an allied they will help, and if it's a strong team you sabotage them!

As for the T-Junction, I'm sure they were inspired by that alliance of TAR32  :funny:
Joking aside, that twist is ... okay, until that last part where they have to vote off someone...come on is this Survivor? Maybe they could do the whole leg together, and then the last super-team has to do an extra elimination task (only those teams, at the pistop) where the last team to finish is out...

I guess we will see how it works out... I do think they showed us in trailers images of that, we see multiple teams hugging, so I guess it's from the T-Junction
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #113 on: January 27, 2021, 05:23:03 PM
Yeah with the T-Junction it would be much better if they had an elimination challenge after instead of deciding themselves.

At the point about missing out on experiences on a skipper leg, the experience they get with their reward could be potentially a better experience than the leg itself (vacation vs work)
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #114 on: January 27, 2021, 06:29:46 PM
Get those racing shoes on...only 4 more days to go!

#AmazingRace starts 7.30 Monday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #115 on: January 27, 2021, 10:04:57 PM
Get hyped for bigger challenges, bigger prizes...and even more Beau Ryan 🙌

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 Monday on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/436409280747705/
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #116 on: January 28, 2021, 06:45:37 PM
Not long to go! 👊 Only 3 more days until we are off and racing!

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 Monday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #117 on: January 28, 2021, 06:46:27 PM
We bet our racers are gonna get to know this road veeeeery well 😅

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 Monday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #118 on: January 28, 2021, 09:09:04 PM
I liked the concept another member mentioned of the first-place team on a non-elimination leg deciding if they want to help or hinder the last-place team in the following leg. That seems much better than what they've concocted, and I am also not a fan of a team skipping the next leg - even if they won the previous.

Not a fan of the T-Junction ending in the second place group deciding who to eliminate. Why didn't they just make it a To be continued/Non-elimination like TAR30 in Zimbabwe.

Ah well, I'm sure it'll all come out fine in the wash!
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 06:44:49 PM
Just two more days until our racers rip in to a brand new Amazing Race! 🙌

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 Monday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:45:24 PM
Looks like our teams got up to a whole bunch of mischief whilst they were in holding before the Race... introducing The Quarantine Diaries! 📸

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 Monday on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1633224420206069
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:20:00 PM
The Newlyweds are BACK!! That's right, last season's winners Tim and Rod are going to be checking in each week to give us the rundown on all the biggest moments from the toughest Race yet 🎉

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 Monday on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/691617531447277/
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #122 on: Today at 02:41:44 AM
Re: TAR Australia 5 (2021) News/Media/Speculation Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
Reply #123 on: Today at 02:43:19 AM
So many amazing teams...but who's your pick to win it all? 🤔

#AmazingRaceAU, starts 7.30 Monday on 10

