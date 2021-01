More:And while the production team was thrown a lot of curveballs Mogford admits that they also got lucky with being able to film more episodes than they expected.A couple of late border changes like Tasmania meant we could go to more places and were able to film a lot of episodes.In South Australia, we went from sea lions to gospel music in one fell swoop, it is so diverse.In inner-city Adelaide, there was gospel choir singing in Swahili and you think we would have done that in Africa but it was the middle of Adelaide.