I don't like both twists...I HATE that some teams will skip the next leg completely..It will f*cuk with the placement averages, and they won't get to experience the whole thing.I don't mind the salvage/sabotage thing, but it's not fair for the second-to-last team.. they are not last so they shouldn't be consequences.The twist should be : The first place team decides if they want to help (salvage) or sabotage that last team. Maybe if it's an allied they will help, and if it's a strong team you sabotage them!As for the T-Junction, I'm sure they were inspired by that alliance of TAR32Joking aside, that twist is ... okay, until that last part where they have to vote off someone...come on is this Survivor? Maybe they could do the whole leg together, and then the last super-team has to do an extra elimination task (only those teams, at the pistop) where the last team to finish is out...I guess we will see how it works out... I do think they showed us in trailers images of that, we see multiple teams hugging, so I guess it's from the T-Junction