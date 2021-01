Tasmania was a late add on!<<“The team at Eureka did an amazing job pre-production,” Scott tells AdNews.“They had a number of different routes planned and we had to basically respond to the current climate with border closures, et cetera. For example, we were a couple of weeks into filming when there were some border restrictions eased and we were able to get into Tasmania, which when we started filming we weren't able to. So we had to be quite nimble with our creative.>>