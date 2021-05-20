Speaking of shows being held back because of TARs production hold because of the pandemic, theres Blood and Treasure which was CBS top rated summer drama in the summer of 2019, and whose second season was barely in the can which the pandemic struck in March of 2020. Season 2 never aired in 2020, and was held back through the 2020 2021 television year. The just released 2021-2022 fall scheduled lists it has been held back for mid season. Just remember Matt Barr is the male lead, and hes managed to work in as recurring during the first 13 episodes of Walker of the CW. Theres a feeling that its taken TARs benchhilder spot on the CBS schedule, but CBS is going to have to promote the hell out of if just to remind people.