More Viacom news:
Coincidentally, the first CSI launched the same year as Survivor, which will kick off Wednesdays as it returns to its regular 8 p.m. slot this fall with Season 41. Survivor has been off the air since spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has resumed shooting at its Fiji base. And although online reports have questioned whether spikes in infections in Fiji might further delay things, Kahl said the return of Survivor is well under way.
They are in production and everything is going well and according to plan, he said. We expect to have two versions for the season.The return of The Amazing Race remains more up in the air, however. The shows 33rd cycle was perhaps the first major U.S. production to halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when filming on the shows Season 33 was paused at the end of February 2020. Contestants were sent home, and continue to wait for the competition to resume. They are waiting for a significant chunk of the world to open itself up, Kahl said. I believe they can turn around and get out there fairly quickly. We are hoping to have this completed version by the end of the season, but theres just a lot of things outside our control.https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/cbs-fall-2021-schedule-ncis-fbi-csi-1234976357/