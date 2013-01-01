« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 57706 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52037
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:25:36 AM »
More Viacom news:

Coincidentally, the first CSI launched the same year as Survivor, which will kick off Wednesdays as it returns to its regular 8 p.m. slot this fall with Season 41. Survivor has been off the air since spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has resumed shooting at its Fiji base. And although online reports have questioned whether spikes in infections in Fiji might further delay things, Kahl said the return of Survivor is well under way.

They are in production and everything is going well and according to plan, he said. We expect to have two versions for the season.

The return of The Amazing Race remains more up in the air, however. The shows 33rd cycle was perhaps the first major U.S. production to halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when filming on the shows Season 33 was paused at the end of February 2020. Contestants were sent home, and continue to wait for the competition to resume. They are waiting for a significant chunk of the world to open itself up, Kahl said. I believe they can turn around and get out there fairly quickly. We are hoping to have this completed version by the end of the season, but theres just a lot of things outside our control.

https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/cbs-fall-2021-schedule-ncis-fbi-csi-1234976357/
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 