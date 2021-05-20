« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 65180 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52091
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #500 on: May 20, 2021, 01:25:36 AM »
More Viacom news:

Coincidentally, the first CSI launched the same year as Survivor, which will kick off Wednesdays as it returns to its regular 8 p.m. slot this fall with Season 41. Survivor has been off the air since spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has resumed shooting at its Fiji base. And although online reports have questioned whether spikes in infections in Fiji might further delay things, Kahl said the return of Survivor is well under way.

They are in production and everything is going well and according to plan, he said. We expect to have two versions for the season.

The return of The Amazing Race remains more up in the air, however. The shows 33rd cycle was perhaps the first major U.S. production to halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when filming on the shows Season 33 was paused at the end of February 2020. Contestants were sent home, and continue to wait for the competition to resume. They are waiting for a significant chunk of the world to open itself up, Kahl said. I believe they can turn around and get out there fairly quickly. We are hoping to have this completed version by the end of the season, but theres just a lot of things outside our control.

https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/cbs-fall-2021-schedule-ncis-fbi-csi-1234976357/
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #501 on: June 14, 2021, 09:01:11 AM »
Thailand is opening up Phuket for vaccinated traveled July 1st and hopes to fully reopen to travelers by October 1st. Its a favorite location for the show but I think theyll have to wait and see what the high income countries in East Asia do bc they travel through them to get home or further into Asia since theres no direct flights.
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #502 on: June 18, 2021, 09:39:06 AM »
Japan is really ramping up vaccinations now. The vaccine minister says theyre gonna be doing a million a day by the end of the month. Seems like the most likely contender for the rich East Asian country to travel through if the show can get on the road late this year. South Korea also says theyre now on track to get 70% of people a first shot by the end of q3.
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #503 on: June 22, 2021, 12:15:20 PM »
I think there is a possibility that they could film Winter 2021 which would be great since they were filming in Winter before they had a pause production.

Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52091
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #504 on: June 22, 2021, 01:21:23 PM »
https://www.goldderby.com/feature/phil-keoghan-the-amazing-race-tough-as-nails-video-interview-1204310114

""Needless to say, Race is not the easiest show to pick back up again, but Keoghan shares that producers have come up with a plan to safely resume production. CBS wants us back on the schedule. They want us to come up with a plan, he states. I think we have a plan that will work in this world that we live in. But the expectation from the network is that we get Season 33 finished and then we roll into more seasons again.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #505 on: July 12, 2021, 09:53:52 PM »
Phil replied to a recent question on his Instagram about when filming could resume saying "hoping to shoot in a few months".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRPHh-cFZIh/
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #506 on: July 13, 2021, 12:03:07 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on July 12, 2021, 09:53:52 PM
Phil replied to a recent question on his Instagram about when filming could resume saying "hoping to shoot in a few months".

If we take the literal definition of "a few months" (3-5 months) that puts TAR 33 filming in between October and December. October would seem more likely since they plan to have TAR 33 release midseason.
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 22
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #507 on: July 13, 2021, 10:38:00 AM »
There's no indication that CBS is planning to put TAR back on midseason this coming year, especially if they don't finish filming until the end of 2021.
Logged

Offline H_E_L_L_O

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #508 on: July 13, 2021, 01:19:23 PM »
https://tvline.com/2021/07/12/cbs-fall-premiere-dates-survivor-ncis-young-sheldon/

This currently has TAR under "held for midseason", of course things can change depending on the global situation but this is the hope.
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #509 on: July 14, 2021, 12:34:50 AM »
If filming can occur from October-November 2021 as expected I hope we could see a spring season at 9pm ET on Wednesday nights after Survivor (season 42). That is usually not a bad time slot for ratings.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52091
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #510 on: July 14, 2021, 01:43:15 AM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on July 13, 2021, 10:38:00 AM
There's no indication that CBS is planning to put TAR back on midseason this coming year, especially if they don't finish filming until the end of 2021.

Right. We are discussing FILMING here as AIRING will be sometime later.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #511 on: July 14, 2021, 03:31:58 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 19, 2021, 09:26:49 AM
From Kelly Kahl

Quote
We hope to get them out as soon as there is a piece of the world that opens up that allows enough legs of travel. Its literally a day-by-day situation, the team is ready to go and we certainly hope to get a greenlight before the end of the year. We hope to have it for midseason, but that all depends on when they get out.

https://deadline.com/2021/05/cbs-pilot-season-ncis-csi-las-vegas-the-amazing-race-ghosts-1234759899/

This is the quote we're going by from the CBS President.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4033
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #512 on: July 14, 2021, 04:44:04 AM »
Speaking of shows being held back because of TARs production hold because of the pandemic, theres Blood and Treasure which was CBS top rated summer drama in the summer of 2019, and whose second season was barely in the can which the pandemic struck in March of 2020. Season 2 never aired in 2020, and was held back through the 2020 2021 television year. The just released 2021-2022 fall scheduled lists it has been held back for mid season. Just remember Matt Barr is the male lead, and hes managed to work in as recurring during the first 13 episodes of Walker of the CW. Theres a feeling that its taken TARs benchhilder spot on the CBS schedule, but CBS is going to have to promote the hell out of if just to remind people.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #513 on: Today at 12:39:40 PM »
Biden and Trudeau have worked out a deal to open borders for vaccinated people by mid August. Seems like a pretty sure bet theyll go there. Its still a largely unvisited place and Quebec could be a stand in for another French speaking place.
Logged

Offline Jjw26

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #514 on: Today at 01:40:52 PM »
One of the teams are now rumored to be competing on Ex on the Beach. I know they're both owned by Viacom, but do we think this will have any contractual impact on The Amazing Race?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 