« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 32420 times)

1 Member and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #325 on: December 02, 2020, 02:03:54 PM »
Quote from: stunami on November 30, 2020, 02:27:32 PM
I'm thinking they won't be filming before at LEAST fall 2021, and even then it will be only in countries where more than half the population is vaccinated, and the whole cast and crew as well.

If they continue after the 3 legs that they already have, I'm expecting some legs in countries that are more safe (Australia and New Zealand would work well now, but would depend of the restriction coming in. Two legs in Canada would work  also, like one in Québec city to be a bit foreign, and maybe one in Atlantic Canada or Vancouver).

Quebec would be cool. Theres still a lot of Canada theyve never been to and if they went there, theyd get a different flair.
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #326 on: December 02, 2020, 02:20:56 PM »
The question mark about the vaccines at this point is that we dont know if it stops you from transmitting it. Thats just gonna take some time so I agree that were looking at maybe next summer at the earliest but probably not until the fall or winter. Richer countries should be looking at being mostly back to normal by May but middle income countries are looking at another year of this. Then again CBS has deep pockets and money talks. They could always work out some kind of deal with middle income countries they frequents (like Vietnam) tourism ministries to go there if they vaccinate the locals /test /what have you because they need the money and its advertising to get their tourism back up for summer 22.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 99
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #327 on: December 02, 2020, 09:01:41 PM »
I think at our absolute luckiest, the season resumes filming by the summer of 2021 and airs in Fall 2021 coupled with the return of Survivor.

At our absolute unluckiest, the series gets cancelled.

Take your pick!
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #328 on: December 03, 2020, 05:27:09 PM »
This is some sort of route I could see working if they scrap 33:

Start- Quebec, Canada / 2x  Japan leg / Busan, SK/ Singapore / Auckland, NZ / 2x Australia /  Germany / Austria/  Boston

It's still four continents
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #329 on: December 03, 2020, 06:21:28 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 05:27:09 PM
This is some sort of route I could see working if they scrap 33:

Start- Quebec, Canada / 2x  Japan leg / Busan, SK/ Singapore / Auckland, NZ / 2x Australia /  Germany / Austria/  Boston

It's still four continents
I love this route however going from Australia to Germany is a very long jump that I don't know could happen. I could see Australia to South Africa, or Australia to somewhere in the Middle East, but I don't know about Europe. This is just my opinion.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3049
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #330 on: December 03, 2020, 06:51:48 PM »
Maybe one silver lining about a restart on filming this season is that production's gotten the chance to see the verbal thrashing season 32's gotten online and will implement some improvements to 33. They'll realize that clearly the current season's ideas aren't winning the audience over.
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #331 on: December 03, 2020, 07:30:33 PM »
Quote from: LandonM170 on December 03, 2020, 06:21:28 PM
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 05:27:09 PM
This is some sort of route I could see working if they scrap 33:

Start- Quebec, Canada / 2x  Japan leg / Busan, SK/ Singapore / Auckland, NZ / 2x Australia /  Germany / Austria/  Boston

It's still four continents
I love this route however going from Australia to Germany is a very long jump that I don't know could happen. I could see Australia to South Africa, or Australia to somewhere in the Middle East, but I don't know about Europe. This is just my opinion.

Yeah, I had that thought too. Maybe cut out one of the Asia legs and go from Australia to somewhere in the Middle East.
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 13
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #332 on: December 04, 2020, 01:14:46 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 05:27:09 PM
This is some sort of route I could see working if they scrap 33:

Start- Quebec, Canada / 2x  Japan leg / Busan, SK/ Singapore / Auckland, NZ / 2x Australia /  Germany / Austria/  Boston

It's still four continents

This would have to be a long way down the line for the Canada leg; Quebec has had one of the highest case-loads of COVID in all of Canada since the start of everything (more than Ontario and Alberta).  It won't be a contender for a go-to destination for a fair chunk of time.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #333 on: December 05, 2020, 10:03:19 AM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on December 04, 2020, 01:14:46 PM
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 05:27:09 PM
This is some sort of route I could see working if they scrap 33:

Start- Quebec, Canada / 2x  Japan leg / Busan, SK/ Singapore / Auckland, NZ / 2x Australia /  Germany / Austria/  Boston

It's still four continents

This would have to be a long way down the line for the Canada leg; Quebec has had one of the highest case-loads of COVID in all of Canada since the start of everything (more than Ontario and Alberta).  It won't be a contender for a go-to destination for a fair chunk of time.

That's true, but for the second wave, Quebec is doing better than Alberta and Ontario. And the city of Quebec itself is doing fine. The safest would be a leg in Quebec and maybe a Leg in Atlantic Canada
Logged

Offline cerealking

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #334 on: December 05, 2020, 03:53:50 PM »
Quote from: stunami on December 05, 2020, 10:03:19 AM
Quote from: kyleisalive on December 04, 2020, 01:14:46 PM
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 05:27:09 PM
This is some sort of route I could see working if they scrap 33:

Start- Quebec, Canada / 2x  Japan leg / Busan, SK/ Singapore / Auckland, NZ / 2x Australia /  Germany / Austria/  Boston

It's still four continents

This would have to be a long way down the line for the Canada leg; Quebec has had one of the highest case-loads of COVID in all of Canada since the start of everything (more than Ontario and Alberta).  It won't be a contender for a go-to destination for a fair chunk of time.

That's true, but for the second wave, Quebec is doing better than Alberta and Ontario. And the city of Quebec itself is doing fine. The safest would be a leg in Quebec and maybe a Leg in Atlantic Canada
I'm mostly going off of four legs in English speaking countries being boring.
Logged

Offline LandonM170

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #335 on: December 05, 2020, 04:07:51 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on December 05, 2020, 03:53:50 PM
Quote from: stunami on December 05, 2020, 10:03:19 AM
Quote from: kyleisalive on December 04, 2020, 01:14:46 PM
Quote from: cerealking on December 03, 2020, 05:27:09 PM
This is some sort of route I could see working if they scrap 33:

Start- Quebec, Canada / 2x  Japan leg / Busan, SK/ Singapore / Auckland, NZ / 2x Australia /  Germany / Austria/  Boston

It's still four continents
Actually five including the final leg. Canada, New Zealand, Australia (two legs), and United States.
This would have to be a long way down the line for the Canada leg; Quebec has had one of the highest case-loads of COVID in all of Canada since the start of everything (more than Ontario and Alberta).  It won't be a contender for a go-to destination for a fair chunk of time.

That's true, but for the second wave, Quebec is doing better than Alberta and Ontario. And the city of Quebec itself is doing fine. The safest would be a leg in Quebec and maybe a Leg in Atlantic Canada
I'm mostly going off of four legs in English speaking countries being boring.
Logged

Offline justmjlayson

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #336 on: Today at 06:02:44 AM »
This is not a wishlist thread, guys! Go discuss on what destinations are going to be in it in the discussion topic.
Logged

Online I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #337 on: Today at 06:48:19 AM »
Any news? UK started with vaccination recently, not sure about US.

Is resume within 1st half of 2021 possible?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 