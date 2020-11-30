« previous next »
Okay guys, enough....

Let's get back to real speculation please. Preferably with a REAL basis in fact.  Dates/sightings/cast/routes etc.

This is not a bitch and moan thread nor or we having one now.

So watch it okay?  Thanks.



I'm thinking they won't be filming before at LEAST fall 2021, and even then it will be only in countries where more than half the population is vaccinated, and the whole cast and crew as well.

If they continue after the 3 legs that they already have, I'm expecting some legs in countries that are more safe (Australia and New Zealand would work well now, but would depend of the restriction coming in. Two legs in Canada would work  also, like one in Québec city to be a bit foreign, and maybe one in Atlantic Canada or Vancouver).

Quebec would be cool. Theres still a lot of Canada theyve never been to and if they went there, theyd get a different flair.
The question mark about the vaccines at this point is that we dont know if it stops you from transmitting it. Thats just gonna take some time so I agree that were looking at maybe next summer at the earliest but probably not until the fall or winter. Richer countries should be looking at being mostly back to normal by May but middle income countries are looking at another year of this. Then again CBS has deep pockets and money talks. They could always work out some kind of deal with middle income countries they frequents (like Vietnam) tourism ministries to go there if they vaccinate the locals /test /what have you because they need the money and its advertising to get their tourism back up for summer 22.
