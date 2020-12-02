The question mark about the vaccines at this point is that we dont know if it stops you from transmitting it. Thats just gonna take some time so I agree that were looking at maybe next summer at the earliest but probably not until the fall or winter. Richer countries should be looking at being mostly back to normal by May but middle income countries are looking at another year of this. Then again CBS has deep pockets and money talks. They could always work out some kind of deal with middle income countries they frequents (like Vietnam) tourism ministries to go there if they vaccinate the locals /test /what have you because they need the money and its advertising to get their tourism back up for summer 22.