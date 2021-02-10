Bit of a weird one here. In HaMerotz 8, Leg 6/episode 20, the greeter in Santiago is wearing a sash identifying her as Miss Chile 20[her arm is blocking the year in every shot]. But not only can I not find any evidence of Miss Chile existing as a pageant at all - the two big pageants that feed into Miss Universe and Miss World are Miss Universo Chile and Miss Mundo Chile and neither is simply Miss Chile - but even looking through the photos of winners the greeter doesn't visibly match any of them from around the time the season was filmed. Anyone able to identify?



Also another odd one from earlier in the same season: The greeter in Amsterdam is clearly one of those "historical cosplay" greeters HaMerotz loves to do every so often buuuuuuut even with the power to look up what the historical figures in question looked like I can't tell if it's supposed to be William of Orange, Abel Tasman, or Frans Banninck Cocq (pictured in Rembrandt's The Night Watch). Any theories?

